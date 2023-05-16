NC Senate budget would deny pregnancy prevention funding to providers of abortions

The same day the North Carolina Republican-supermajority state legislature hopes to override the governor’s veto of an abortions restrictions bill, senators also want to block some funding for family planning that prevents pregnancies.

A section in the Senate’s proposed budget says: “No State funds may be used by a State agency to renew or extend existing contracts or enter into new contracts for the provision of family planning services, pregnancy prevention activities, or adolescent parenting programs with any provider that performs abortions.”

It goes on to say: “Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to prevent a State agency from paying any healthcare provider for services authorized under the State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees or the Medicaid program.”

The State Health Plan covers abortions only in limited circumstances. Abortion is not covered, “except for when the pregnancy is the result of rape, incest, or for subscribers and enrolled spouses of the subscribers when the life of the mother would be endangered if the unborn child was carried to term.”

The Senate, and the House, are planning to hold override votes on Tuesday evening, hoping to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20, which restricts abortion after 12 weeks.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, center, outlines the Senate Republicans’ budget proposal during a press conference on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh.

Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, questioned the provision during the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning.

“I’m wondering, especially in light of the abortion bill ban that’s going through this chamber, why we would be including a provision like that in this budget,” Marcus said. “Can anyone explain (what the) thinking is behind refusing to fund family planning services, pregnancy prevention and adolescent parenting programs?”

The only response Marcus received was from budget staff, who summarized the provision in the bill.

Marcus said she still wanted an answer to “the why question.” She did not get one from a lawmaker.

The News & Observer has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment.