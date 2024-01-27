NC senator responds to Senate Majority Leaders call for federal Zyn crackdown

A popular tobacco product has caught the attention of lawmakers in Washington.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a federal crackdown on ‘Zyn’.

These nicotine pouches are a common alternative to cigarettes or chewing tobacco.

Schumer called Zyn a “pouch packed with problems” and said the product is being marketed specifically to young people and should be investigated.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis wasn’t keen on Schumer’s suggestion. He responded on social media, sharing a picture of the Zyn container and saying, “Come and take it, Chuck.”

As of now, there has been no word of any federal agency plans to investigate the product.

