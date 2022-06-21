NC ‘serial killer’ to plead guilty to kidnapping, death of SC woman

A North Carolina man described as a serial killer by law enforcement and who is tied to the deaths and disappearances of at least four women from the Carolinas was expected to plead guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

The man, Daniel Printz, 59, of Bostick, North Carolina, is expected to receive a life sentence without parole in return for his cooperation with law enforcement for other guilty pleas and for helping them solve various kidnappings and killings with which he has been associated.

Because of the number of his victims, the government could have sought the death penalty against Printz but did not do so because of his cooperation, according to a plea agreement made public Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Printz was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping resulting in the death of a South Carolina woman, Edna Suttles, 80. Suttles disappeared from her Travelers Rest home in late August 2021.

Her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was also missing. It was found in early September parked in a hotel parking lot in the town. Travelers Rest is a small town in Greenville County.

Printz accepted responsibility or “had some role in” the deaths and/or disappearances of three other women: Dolores Sellers in Mecklenburg County and Leigh Goodman and Nancy Rego, both in Gaston County, according to a plea agreement made public Tuesday morning.

Printz’s guilty plea before U.S. Judge Donald Coggins at the federal courthouse in Spartanburg was the result of months of behind-the-scenes investigations by the FBI and North and South Carolina law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Attorneys’ office and state prosecutors’ offices in both Carolinas.

Surveillance tapes from a Travelers Rest grocery store parking lot placed Printz, who told investigators he was a friend of Suttles, with her on the morning of her disappearance.

In May, the the FBI recovered the remains of Suttles in a wooded area along Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, about 75 miles west of Charlotte.

Printz’s crimes became a federal case because he had transported Suttle’s body across state lines into North Carolina.

Printz has a prior conviction for kidnapping in Michigan and is a suspect in disappearances involving elderly women, according to court records.

Another case Printz is linked to is the 2017 disappearance of Rego, a Charlotte massage therapist believed to be dating Printz at the time. Printz was arrested on related weapons and car theft charges in September and has been in jail ever since.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys prosecuting the case are Elliott Daniels and Justin Holloway. Printz’s defense attorneys are Erica Soderdahl and Emily Paavola.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.