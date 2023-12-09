How an NC sheriff’s deputy was investigated, fired and charged with child sex crimes

An investigation into a former Harnett County deputy that led to charges of sexual exploitation of children followed an allegation that he groped a female inmate while working at the jail, according to the deputy’s termination letter.

Deputy Johnathan Edwards, 35, was fired Nov. 30 after an internal investigation found he violated department policy.

Edwards had been placed on leave Oct. 13 after an inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center reported he had groped her and showed her a sexually explicit video on his cell phone, according to the termination letter from Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Before entering thesheriff’s office to discuss the allegations, Edwards erased all the contents of his personal cell phone and threw it into the parking lot dumpster, the termination letter states.

When asked for his phone, Edwards said it was at home, which was untrue and delayed the investigation, according to the letter, a public record that The News & Observer requested.

Edwards was placed on leave and contacted a supervisor at the jail on Oct. 16, despite being told not to discuss the investigation with anyone other than his legal counsel, the letter states.

Search warrants were obtained for Edwards’ cell phones, including the one he allegedly tried to dispose of.

A criminal investigation led to his arrest Dec. 5 on 10 felony charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of felony obstruction of justice, according to arrest warrants, which accuse him of possessing videos that show the exploitation of several females ranging from ages 7 to 17.

“Your personal phone was found to contain material that is not only criminal in nature but goes against the standards and ethics to which this office holds its employees,” the letter states.

Edwards posted a $500,000 bond after a judge reduced his bail from $1 million.

He was released under conditions that he not have any contact with minors unless parents or guardians are present and not have any contact with any of the alleged victims. He is also prohibited from any contact with minors online, according to court documents.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation may result in further charges, a staff attorney at the sheriff’s office said in an email.