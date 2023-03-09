NC sheriff says Duke Energy is slowing investigation into power grid attacks

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Duke Energy is slowing the investigation down in the search for suspects connected with the attacks on two substations on Dec. 3, 2022.

Fields said Duke Energy is requiring his department to get court orders for personnel files and company records, according to statements published in The Pilot.

A Channel 9 investigation found a lack of coordination between the energy giant and investigators, and the sheriff said he’s frustrated with the process.

“That’s the way they’re going to play ball, and that’s the way we’re going to have to play,” Fields told The Pilot.

Channel 9 asked Duke Energy for a response to the sheriff’s claims and we were told that getting those orders are standard practice and in some cases, required by law.

Duke Energy said in a statement to Channel 9 that it, “has complied with all court orders as quickly as possible and continues to assist in the ongoing investigations. We, too, are eager to see those who attacked our substations brought to justice.”

