NC Speaker Moore questions UNC being a gun-free zone after second lockdown in weeks

The day after UNC-Chapel Hill went into lockdown for the second time in a few weeks because of gun violence, House Speaker Tim Moore questioned why the campus is a gun-free zone.

“You’re not just going to snap your fingers and get rid of guns,” said Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican. “That’s not reality; criminals are going to have guns. And the best deterrent against a criminal with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

State law makes it a felony to carry a gun on campus or other educational property.

Republicans have total control of the General Assembly. Moore is in his fifth and final term as speaker.

“I have a son who’s a student at UNC Chapel Hill, so this is very personal,” Moore told reporters on Thursday morning at the Legislative Building. Rather than tightening existing gun laws, which some believe is a solution to violence, he questioned why students have to be unarmed “when clearly there’s a way bad guys can get on campus.”

“The campus is a gun-free zone. And so a number of students have said, why do they have to be unarmed, when there’s clearly a way that bad guys can get on the campus? So, you know, it’s a gun free zone, and that clearly is not working,” Moore said.

A person was arrested after the incident at the student union bagel shop that sparked a campus lockdown for more than an hour on Wednesday. The News & Observer previously reported that Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, has been charged with assault, possessing a firearm on educational property and two counts of communicating threats.

Moore said the incident Sunday involved a “criminal,” and is the kind of thing that “happens, unfortunately, every day all across this state. The fact that it happened on the campus is what elevated it,” Moore said.

He said a recent armed robbery a few blocks away from the Legislative Building did not have the same response, like the sirens on campus.

“At the end of the day, we need to back our law enforcement. We need to ensure that lawful gun owners have the right to have their guns, but we also need to make sure that the criminal justice system is working, that criminals ought not be out here on the streets,” Moore said.

Moore was criticized on social media this week for his response to UNC and N.C. A&T State University students protesting as part of a March for Our Lives event on Tuesday. The students shouted “vote them out” in the House gallery, and were escorted out. Moore jokingly commented at the time that the protesters must secretly be Duke students. He said Thursday that was an attempt to relieve the tension and anger in the room.

Moore said the students violated the House rules by yelling and disrupting the business of the House.