NC State basketball handles Boston College. 3 takeaways from the Wolfpack’s home win

N.C. State had the 1974 national champions in the house Saturday.

The Wolfpack took time to properly honor a special team that won a classic game against Maryland to win the ACC Tournament, then defeated mighty UCLA and Marquette to win the school’s first national title 50 years ago.

But there also was a game to be played — for the Pack, an ACC game against Boston College it needed to win. That was top priority, and the Wolfpack came away with an 81-70 victory at PNC Arena.

Saturday’s game wasn’t all about D.J. Horne shooting the Pack to a win. He had plenty of help, as D.J. Burns worked hard in scoring a team-high 19 points and Jayden Taylor 15. Horne and Casey Morsell had 13 each.

Mason Madsen had 21 points for the Eagles, 14 in the second half.

Horne’s impressive string of six consecutive games of 24 or more points ended. But this day, on its home floor, with the ‘74 champs watching, winning was the only thing that mattered for the Pack.

The Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC) entered the game standing No. 79 in the NET rankings used to help set the NCAA Tournament field. Beating Boston College (15-12, 6-10) won’t help that much, but a loss would have hurt.

Torched by Syracuse for 55 points in the first half Tuesday in an 87-83 loss, the Pack tightened up defensively. State never trailed, taking a quick 18-6 lead and taking a 38-26 lead into halftime.

The Pack led by as many as 20 points in the second half, taking a 62-42 advantage when Ben Middlebrooks hit a pair of free throws after crashing to the floor after a flagrant foul.

Three takeaways from the game:

Scoring more balanced

The Pack has talked a lot about the value of having balanced scoring, not just relying on Horne to carry the offense. That was the case Saturday.

Horne had team-leading 11 points in the opening half. But Burns was active, aggressive, and his usual physical self. Taylor, who did not start, did his part as both scored 10 points in the opening half.

Horne had to be the focus of BC’s defense after his scintillating run of six consecutive games of 24 or more points. The Eagles opened with Jaeden Zackery on Horne and also had Chas Kelley III matched up with the ACC’s second-leading scorer.

Sloppy at times, but a win

It didn’t have to be pretty or error-free, or with a tremendous points-per-possession stat line. All the Wolfpack wanted Saturday was a win.

The Pack turned to its defense in the opening half, forcing 12 turnovers as the BC offense was stagnant and the Eagles too loose with the ball.

Allowing 55 points to Syracuse in the first half Tuesday was called “unacceptable” by NCSU coach Kevin Keatts. There would be no repeat Saturday, not that the Eagles seem capable of doing that.

Quentin Post, BC’s leading scorer at 16 points a game, began Saturday’s game by having his first shot partially blocked by Mo Diarra, then turned the ball over twice. The big man picked up his second foul trying to handle Burns inside, having a few words with referee Ted Valentine — not that Post was the only one — as he headed to the bench.

Getting more from Mo

The Pack’s Diarra has emerged during the season as a steady contributor whose energy level never seems to sag.

The forward from France hits the boards relentlessly. He works on defense. He can block shots or alter them. He always seems to be around the ball.

Keatts may not enjoy Diara taking 3-pointers, but the 6-10 junior will take them and occasionally make them — he hit another two Saturday and was 3-for-3 in the win at Clemson.

Burns might be a willing defender but not always an effective one. Diarra, along with Ben Middlebrooks, allows Keatt more flexibility. It also allows Burns to be fresher for the end of games, when needed most.