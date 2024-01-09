NC state employees PAC reveals endorsement for governor. Here’s why they made their pick

The political action committee of the largest group of North Carolina state employees has made its endorsement for governor: Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

There are about 74,000 state employees in North Carolina, from those working in state agencies, like the one Folwell leads, to state parks, prisons and health and human services. The State Employees Association of North Carolina, known as SEANC, is not a union but advocates for government workers.

State employee raises are set in the state budget every year, which is written by General Assembly leadership and then sent to the governor. The governor also oversees several Cabinet agencies and their state employees.

SEANC’s political action committee, EMPAC, endorsed Folwell on Monday. SEANC’s EMPAC also endorsed him when he first ran for treasurer in 2016, and cited Folwell’s efforts to cut fees paid by the state retirement system.

The PAC’s statewide chair, Mark Dearmon, said endorsing Folwell “was not a difficult decision for us.”

“Since his first run for State Treasurer in 2016, he has kept his word to fight for working people. He will continue this mission in the governor’s mansion,” Dearmon said in the endorsement announcement.

Folwell underdog in GOP primary

Folwell’s opponents in the Republican gubernatorial primary are Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has been endorsed by Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore; and attorney and businessman Bill Graham, who has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Folwell is the underdog in the race, with recent polls showing him trailing Robinson by a wide margin. However many voters are still undecided in the same polls.

On the Democratic primary side, the frontrunner is Attorney General Josh Stein, followed by retired N.C. Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan. Stein is endorsed by the North Carolina State AFL-CIO, the largest group of unions in the state.

Folwell said Monday that he’s honored to receive the endorsement for the third time.

“I always try to underpromise, overdeliver and disclose news, whether good or bad,” Folwell said on social media. He referred The News & Observer to his statement.

“Every word that I have ever uttered to brag on saving lives, minds and money for North Carolinians is built on the ideas or hard work of state or local employees,” he said on social media. “Receiving their endorsement is one of the great honors of my public service career.

“Being the next NC Governor will require a culture of conservatism, common sense, humility, humanity and ethics. ... I look forward to a continued positive relationship with those that teach, protect and serve.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who oversees the NC State Health Plan, leads a board meeting considering coverage of the weight loss medications called GLP-1s Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Raleigh. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Why Folwell received endorsement

Here’s what EMPAC says about why it has endorsed Folwell:

▪ “He put his career on the line for state employees and retirees once again over the Clear Pricing Project, which would bring transparency and cost savings to the State Health Plan.”

▪ ”Dale Folwell is a pragmatic optimist who puts what’s right above politics and petty stunts.”

▪ “Folwell has been a champion for working families throughout his political career. He has made good on his promises as State Treasurer to protect the retirement system, keep State Health Plan premiums affordable and stand up for employees against rich Wall Street Money Managers and Big Hospital Conglomerates.”

SEANC has about 44,000 members, according to a recent report from the state auditor.

The primary is March 5.