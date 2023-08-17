NC State ends fall camp this week. How does the team evaluate it?

N.C. State begins classes next week, which means fall camp is coming to a close and the season is near.

Head coach Dave Doeren said Wednesday it’s been a fun fall camp. The team worked on red zone play on Tuesday. It planned to emphasize ball movement on Thursday. He’s watched individuals and position groups further develop.

The Pack held intrasquad scrimmages during camp to help the staff identify strengths and deficiencies. When asked what things the team hoped to improve from last week’s scrimmage, Doeren said it would take five hours to explain.

That’s OK, though. He said there were still a couple of weeks to work out more of the kinks, get more practice time in at the stadium and determine additional starting roles.

“The biggest thing we’re looking for is just individual improvement on a daily basis, trying to get the little things each day with different guys,” Doeren said. “Overall, it’s been good.”

Freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion appreciates offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s “amazing” game plan and competing against the defense.

Running back Michael Allen added that there’s more versatility on offense, notably in the run game, and the offense has tested itagainst the defense.

Meanwhile, the defense benefits from seeing variables on the opposite side and determining where it can exploit vulnerabilities in an opposing team. The camp has been mutually beneficial.

“It’s really challenging and makes you look at different things, because now (Anae’s) doing different things and putting us in a tough position as linebackers where we’ve got to be after every play,” said linebacker Devon Betty.

N.C. State has done this through record-breaking heat, as well. Raleigh hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, the hottest temperature for Aug. 15 since the Triangle recorded 99 degrees on the same date in 2007.

Numbers like those could’ve made a significant impact on camp, but Doeren said the guys have managed the heat well.

Betty attributed a lot of that to the summer training program. It puts players in “tough positions” and through extra reps, preparing them for camp and the subsequent season. Stamina is less of a concern, so techniques and schematics remain at the forefront.

“We do overtime, because we know that eventually it’s gonna get this hot outside,” Betty said. “Doing the extra in the summer really helped us get to this point, and now we’re out there running like the weather doesn’t even affect us.”

Plus, players are supposed to get into the cold tub daily to limit fatigue and injuries.

“The body is a business and you want to keep that going. You don’t want to take a day off from the cold tub, because you will feel it the next day,” Betty said.

The Pack opens the season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on the road against UConn. Its first home game is scheduled for noon on Sept. 9 versus Notre Dame.