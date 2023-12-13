NC State football lands commitment from QB Grayson McCall. Here’s what to know

N.C. State football added a new quarterback to the backfield on Wednesday when Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall committed to play for the Pack.

McCall comes to Raleigh as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He leaves the Coastal program as one of the best players in history and played one season under former Wolfpack offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

The sixth-year player completed 710-of-1,016 passes for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns with the Chanticleers. He threw just 14 interceptions across five seasons and averaged more than 238 yards per game.

In 2023 alone, he passed for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and threw six interceptions in seven games. His season was cut short due to an injury earlier this fall.

McCall’s best season came in 2021 when he threw for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and threw just three picks.

He added 1,113 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

McCall earned the Sun Belt player of the year award three times, the only player to do so in conference history. He ranks No. 1 in Coastal Carolina history in touchdowns responsible for (106) and passing TDs (88).

Additionally, he comes to N.C. State as a three-time Davey O’Brien national quarterback award semifinalist and two-time Maxwell Award semifinalist.

Originally from Indian Trail in Union County outside Charlotte, McCall is expected to replace two outgoing N.C. State quarterbacks. Brennan Armstrong played one season for the Pack after transferring as a sixth-year player from Virginia, while sophomore MJ Morris entered the transfer portal after redshirting midseason.

Freshman wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion reportedly offered McCall the No. 10 jersey, which he wore with Coastal, but McCall declined.