NC State football picks up another former Auburn player in the transfer portal

N.C. State football added another player to its 2024 roster on Monday with the commitment of an Auburn graduate transfer.

Linebacker Cam Riley committed to the Wolfpack, choosing N.C. State over reigning ACC Champion Florida State. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Riley has recorded 120 career tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers. He contributed 31 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2023. All of his career sacks took place last season.

He is the second player to transfer from Auburn to N.C. State, accompanying teammate Donovan Kaufman. Kaufman committed earlier this month after recording 109 tackles for the Tigers.

Riley joins a star-studded group in the linebacker room, which includes Devon Betty, Sean Brown and Caden Fordham.

The Wolfpack begins spring practices this week in preparation for the upcoming season. N.C. State is set to kickoff the 2024 schedule on Aug. 29 against Western Carolina.