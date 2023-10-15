NC State’s football season officially enters danger zone during listless loss at Duke

Toward the end of the first half here Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, amid a downpour that sent spectators scurrying for cover — and why would anyone have really wanted to stick around to watch this — it was as if both Dave Doeren and Mike Elko had come to some brief, mutual understanding.

Whaddya say, pal? I’ve seen enough, you? Want to just call it a half? Yes? Yes.

The worst thing about the first half for State might’ve been that the game was only halfway over. By then Duke was well on its way to a 24-3 victory and, even though there two quarters left to play, there wasn’t much doubt about where this was headed. For a moment, with N.C. State backed up deep in its own territory, Duke had called a timeout, as if maybe it was going to try to make the Wolfpack punt.

And why not? State had done so little right during the first 30 minutes that it was easy enough to understand how Elko, the Blue Devils’ second-year head coach, might want to give the Wolfpack one more chance to make a mistake.

But then M.J. Morris scrambled for a 16-yard gain — one of State’s best plays of the half, all the things considered — and it was enough to wonder, however briefly, if the Wolfpack might just try to make an effort to get back into the game before halftime. But, no.

The first down chains moved. And, as they did, State’s sideline cleared, players and staff making the long walk (pour one out for Dabo Swinney) to the visitors’ locker room. A most sloppy half of football came to a merciful end, both for those who paid money to be here but especially for the bumbling, stumbling Wolfpack, which did little right and a litany of things wrong.

It wasn’t a thing of beauty for Duke, either, which took a 17-3 lead into intermission. But the Blue Devils at least had something of a pass, marching on without Riley Leonard , their starting quarterback, and with his backup, Henry Belin IV, making his first college start. Duke wasn’t sharp without its leader and without arguably its best player but at least the Blue Devils’ had an excuse for their miscues on offense.

What, then, was the excuse for N.C. State?

If you’d shown up to Wallace Wade Saturday night without any knowledge of either team, or program, it would’ve been difficult to believe which one was playing for a second-year head coach, still building a foundation and establishing a culture, and which was playing for the head coach who’s been in charge for more than a decade. And again: this wasn’t Duke’s cleanest effort, either.

But often, all the Blue Devils had to do was take advantage of whatever mistakes the Wolfpack offered up — and there were no shortage of them; a near endless and constant stream of them. False starts? Yes. Dropped passes? Plenty. Penalties? How about nine in the first half, including some that either killed drives on offense and kept them alive on the other side.

State finished the first half with two more penalties than first downs and, by halftime, whatever good mojo the Wolfpack had built the week before, with Morris making his first start of the season and with State finding a way to win against Marshall, was gone. Gone, squandered.

Were it not for Brayden Narveson’s 57-yard field goal on State’s first series — which began after the Wolfpack pressured Belin into an interception — State wouldn’t have come close to scoring for much of the game. After that field goal, here’s how the Wolfpack’s next nine drives ended: punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, halftime (thank goodness), punt, punt, turnover on downs.

By then, Duke led 24-3 entering the fourth quarter. Not an insurmountable margin in this era of quick-scoring offenses throughout college football. But, insurmountable for State, given its well-established limitations. Seven games into a season that’s threatening to enter a dark, despairing place for N.C. State, there were few signs of hope for the Wolfpack — nothing to suggest this will get better.

Even on defense, where the Wolfpack has to play well to have a chance, there were too many miscues, too many moments when Duke’s skill players either raced behind the secondary to get open or, in the case of Jordan Waters in the third quarter, simply ran through untouched. Waters’ 83-yard touchdown run more or less put the Wolfpack out of its misery, though not literally.

There was still more than a quarter left. Eventually the second half ended like the first: with State counting down time until it was all over. With everyone having seen enough. With the clock hitting zeroes in something of an act of mercy.