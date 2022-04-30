NC State police investigating after two students were shot with pellet guns

N.C. State University Police are investigating after two students were shot by a pellet gun on Hillsborough Street near Brooks Avenue in Raleigh Friday evening.

In a campus safety alert, said that around 9:14 p.m. four people in a vehicle drove by a group of people walking along Hillsborough Street and shot at them with a pellet or air-powered gun, hitting two of them.

One of the witnesses told police there was a driver and three passengers in the vehicle,

a silver, four-door pickup truck that was traveling east on Hillsborough Street.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to the crime to contact University Police at 919-515-3000.