NC State roundup: Wolfpack women’s hoops picks up first loss; baseball ranked No. 19

Plenty is going on at N.C. State, aside from the Pack men’s basketball team earning two ACC wins.

Here’s what you might’ve missed from some of the other sports in the past week.

Women’s basketball loses first game

After defeating Florida State at home, the Wolfpack lost its first game of the season at Virginia Tech, 63-61.

After N.C. State junior Saniya Rivers scored on a layup with 2.1 seconds remaining, Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley scored the go-ahead bucket with .09 seconds on the clock. Kitley finished with 27 points against the Pack.

The Pack played without River Baldwin, who was injured in the team’s win against FSU on Thursday.

N.C. State dropped to No. 6 in the women’s basketball rankings after losing to the Hokies.

Women’s gymnastics opens schedule

N.C. State opened its season on the road at Georgia, where it fell to the GymDogs 196.200 to 194.225.

The Pack earned individual event titles, but Georgia’s well-rounded effort gave the host better event scores on bars, beam and floor.

Graduate student Chloe Negrete earned the vault (9.875) and beam (9.9000) titles, while fellow graduate student Emily Shepard placed first on floor (9.850) and second in the all-around (39.050).

Wolfpack wrestling

No. 4 N.C. State lost to No. 9 Oklahoma State on Friday, 22-12. The Pack picked up three individual wins, with No. 2 Trent Hidlay earning his 16th consecutive victory.

Hidlay defeated the Cowboys’ Jersey Robb in a 19-4 major decision, featuring five takedowns across the final two periods and more than two minutes of riding time.

N.C. State responded with an emphatic 43-5 win over Hofstra on Sunday.

Baseball rankings

The Wolfpack baseball team earned a spot at No. 19 in the Perfect Game preseason rankings. The team finished last season with a 36-21 record, earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 17th time in the last 20 years.

N.C. State’s roster features 20 returners and 20 newcomers. Junior catcher Jacob Cozart is expected to be a major contributor for another season after leading the team with 21 runs, 16 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 62 total bases. He added 472 putouts and a .992 fielding percentage.

The team starts the season on Feb. 16 against VCU.