NC State sends alert about second report of sexual assault within days

NC State University police are investigating a report of sexual battery in one of the school’s residence halls — the second such report in days.

A WolfAlert was sent to the campus community Wednesday night about a report at the Wolf Village Apartments in Arctic Hall. The dorm is located at 2730 Wolf Village Way.

On Sunday around 3:30 a.m., a WolfAlert was sent to students about a sexual assault at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house.

In Wednesday’s assault, the person who reported the attack is not a student at NC State, according to the alert.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing with red and black sneakers, standing at 5’6’’, slender build, the alert said. These were the only descriptions provided by police.

The suspect fled Wolf Village Apartments and was last seen at McDonald’s at 3710 Western Blvd. in Raleigh, according to the alert.

Police say they do not have enough information to confirm any possible affiliation the suspect may have with the university. As of Thursday morning, the suspect has not been apprehended or identified.

In Sunday’s alert, the suspect is described as an 18- to 20-year-old white man weighing 140 to 180 pounds, standing between 5’6” and 6’, and wearing a Christmas sweater.

No further information about the suspect in the Sunday attack were given and police did not have enough information about the suspect’s affiliation with the school.

No one has been been arrested or identified in the Sunday assault.

Reports of assault can be made to NC State’s University police by calling 911. For non-emergencies, campus police can be reached at 919-515-3000.