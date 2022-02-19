NC State student shot to death in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot, police say

A student at North Carolina State University was shot to death Friday night in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store near campus, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported that the shooting happened about 7:35 p.m. at the store at 3950 Western Boulevard, near the NCSU campus.

The student was not identified.

The RPD announced shortly before 9 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting. It wasn’t until a couple of hours later that word came that a student was the victim and had died.

According to ABC11, University Police described a suspect as a white man in his late 20s or older, with short hair and a medium build, and wearing a white shirt. He reported fled in a white car. There was no continuing threat on campus, the University Police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated.