NC’s state tax season is delayed until the end of the month. When to expect refunds.

If you’re ready to file your North Carolina state income taxes, you’ll need to sit tight a bit longer.

The state already delayed the date it’s able to process tax returns until mid-February. Now it has been pushed back to the last day of the month.

Tax season is starting late in North Carolina because the state budget was nearly five months late and included tax changes that impact this year’s filings.

The N.C. Department of Revenue announced this week that its new target date to start processing returns is Monday, Feb. 28. The department is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically.

Taxpayers can expect to begin receiving tax refunds in early April, according to the state agency.

The state is still in the process of testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals. You can check the status of the updates at ncdor.gov.

Jason Poole, a certified public accountant with TRP Sumner PLLC in Dunn and Fayetteville, told The News & Observer earlier this month that tax returns had been stacking up because the state hadn’t been ready to process them. But don’t delay starting to prepare them, he said, even if you can’t file them yet.

“If everybody waits, that really puts us behind,” he said.

While the state budget being so delayed means a traffic jam on tax returns, individual taxpayers can already see their lowered individual income tax rate — dropping from 5.25% to 4.99% — reflected in their paycheck withholdings.

