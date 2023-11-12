NC State women’s basketball upset of No. 2 UConn prompts social media frenzy

N.C. State (2-0) remains undefeated after upsetting No. 2 UConn (1-1) on Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum.

Junior Aziaha James sank two free throws in the waning seconds to send the red-clad crowd at Reynolds Coliseum into a raucous standing ovation as the Pack (2-0) upset the Huskies (1-1), 92-81.

The Wolfpack overcame a nine-point deficit in the first quarter. The win is the Wolfpack’s first over the Huskies since March 22, 1998, and a major improvement over its 91-69 loss in 2022.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about the Wolfpack’s big win over the Huskies:

The AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams have both been upset in the first week pic.twitter.com/Mb7aie6eBV — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2023

UConn loss to NC STATE pic.twitter.com/ltqAaXzlGu — Markeshia A. Grant, M. Ed (@savvyfive) November 12, 2023

Saniya Rivers is the first player with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists vs. UConn over the last 25 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/TeSebuOgoK — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 12, 2023

They said none of the players on UCONN or NC State were alive the last time NC State beat UCONN (1998) and I’ve never felt so old — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) November 12, 2023

Bruh. And UConn fans had all the smoke for LSU. WBB Twitter might explode. — Earth, Will, and Fire (@WilliamRichJr) November 12, 2023

NC State pulls off the upset over No. 2 UConn, 92-81. pic.twitter.com/3Shb7c9Ukf — Jadyn Adams (@jwatsonfisher) November 12, 2023

hopefully this game is the only wake up call we’ll need. we got out hustled and out worked, period. the defense needs a lot of work as well. NC state is a very good team, they’ll probably finish top 4 in the ACC. — womensbasketballfan (@womensbasketb12) November 12, 2023

NC State is potentially a 10 win team that could get 80%+ of the two-deep on both sides of the ball back next year.



Both Duke and UNC lose all but a handful on both sides of the ball.



Be EXTREMELY happy cause we are in a phenomenal spot moving forward! — Chris McDonald (@mcblimp95) November 12, 2023

To an unranked NC State… pic.twitter.com/Ha6ZOdvtJj — Alex Grant (@_alexmgrant) November 12, 2023

Omggg NC State — Lo Dreher (@BiggggLo_) November 12, 2023

No excuses but there’s no way NC State should be unranked — road to #12 | #bleedblue (@bueckersbuckets) November 12, 2023

I expect UConn to click much more as the season progresses, but I see a lot of the same issues that have plagued them the past few seasons



NC State has looked phenomenal — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) November 12, 2023

And as much as I complain about how bad we played… lemme say: NC STATE DESERVED THIS WIN they played harder, faster and stronger. Huge congrats to them!!! — Lasagna Del Rey (@veryythat) November 12, 2023

How high does NC State get ranked next week? Wouldn’t be surprised to see them jump from unranked to Top 10 — Michael Tracey (@MichaelTracey_) November 12, 2023

Kudos to NC State - they just put on a rebounding clinic on UConn and this is something our team will face all year. Guards will have to crash the boards and tighten up the perimeter defense for success in future. Saniya Rivers ate us for dinner



Also what happened to Ducharme? — Prem (@premdawg) November 12, 2023

NC State hooping! Great team ball. Glad to see Saniya smiling. — Asia Williams-Testa (@Coach_Asia) November 12, 2023

NC State is shocking TF outta , I can admit that I did not see this coming. — Robin Ogwumike (@c0mplexchick) November 12, 2023

Definitely underestimated nc state and their competitiveness for this game cause I definitely thought UConn would’ve ran away with this game mid 2nd quarter — Shawn J.... (@Shawn__J18) November 12, 2023

we’re not playing well but also nc state clearly a way better team than they’ve been given credit for and playing really well. and figuring out how to play with all these new players and paige gonna take more time than i realized i think — marie (@mariev325) November 12, 2023

Seeing NC State with a double-digit lead over UConn in a rocking Reynolds pic.twitter.com/yVlALaLEXO — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) November 12, 2023

Innocent Bystander Question: How is NC State NOT ranked in the top 25?????????? — WSLAM (@wslam) November 12, 2023