NC State women’s basketball upset of No. 2 UConn prompts social media frenzy

Jadyn Watson-Fisher
4 min read

N.C. State (2-0) remains undefeated after upsetting No. 2 UConn (1-1) on Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum.

Junior Aziaha James sank two free throws in the waning seconds to send the red-clad crowd at Reynolds Coliseum into a raucous standing ovation as the Pack (2-0) upset the Huskies (1-1), 92-81.

The Wolfpack overcame a nine-point deficit in the first quarter. The win is the Wolfpack’s first over the Huskies since March 22, 1998, and a major improvement over its 91-69 loss in 2022.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about the Wolfpack’s big win over the Huskies:

