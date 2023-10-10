NC State won’t explain ACC vote | Interview with Mike Elko | Ovies + Giglio podcast

O+G podcast

00:00 - Intro

04:00 - Frank Reich details the dynamic w/ Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and it sounds like micromanagement

10:00 - Owners never pay for their mistakes

21:30 - Duke head coach Mike Elko

41:00 - Coach K talked to the Carolina Hurricanes. UNC fans not pleased.

44:30 - Abby Labar on Canes odds, App State vs. Coastal Carolina

59:00 - Why won’t NC State chancellor Randy Woodson explain ACC expansion vote?

1:09:30 - Ohio State fans are not happy with Steve Wiseman’s AP Top 25 vote

1:19:00 - Ranking new NC State Fair foods

1:23:00 - Hey Joe

NC State chancellor Randy Woodson cast decisive ACC expansion vote but won’t say why

Who will be Duke football’s starting QB against NC State? What coach Mike Elko said

