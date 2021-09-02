NC still doesn’t have a spending plan two months into the fiscal year. What does that mean?

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

Hello. It’s September, and North Carolina lawmakers are nowhere near having a budget agreement for the fiscal year that started two months ago. That sort of feels like a problem, right?

Well, here’s why it’s (kind of) not:

When Congress can’t pass a budget, or the president and Congress can’t agree on a spending plan before the start of a new fiscal year, Congress has to pass a temporary spending plan or the federal government shuts down. That means the government closes national parks, stops issuing passports and furloughs workers.

When North Carolina state lawmakers can’t pass a budget, by contrast, the previous year’s spending plan automatically rolls over, which can keep spending low. That has the potential to lower lawmakers’ incentive to quickly pass a budget. In fact, the state hasn’t passed a full spending plan since 2018.

That’s because a contentious 2019 budget stalemate between the legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper led the governor to veto the Republican-majority General Assembly’s proposed budget that year. The two branches never came to a compromise, and the legislature passed “mini” budget bills, or separate spending plans rather than one large, comprehensive plan.

Some lawmakers and politicos have told me that what happened in 2019, and the state’s lack of a comprehensive spending plan since then, is motivating all parties to come to a compromise this time around. Another motivating factor: the billions of dollars in surplus the state has to fund programs and agencies that desperately need a boost.

How motivating those things are, though, is hard to say, considering the state is still without a budget plan.

So why no budget? At the moment, the stalemate isn’t between the legislature and the governor, but the state House and Senate, which proposed vastly different spending plans for the next two years.

The two chambers have to come to a compromise on what should be included in that document before the legislature can vote on it and send it to the governor. So, at the moment, we’re still waiting for the House and Senate to work out their differences. How long will that take? It remains to be seen. But we’re operating on previous years’ spending plans to keep the state running until that happens.

My colleague Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan asked Senate leader Phil Berger what lawmakers are going to do for the rest of the month if they’re not planning on voting on the budget anytime soon.

His response made me laugh.

“Hopefully something more than us just staring at each other,” Berger said.

We’ll see about that.

WHAT WE’RE READING

Go-to Lawyer for Capitol Riot Defendants Disappears, from The New York Times.

Trump’s pick in a key Senate race touts his agriculture ties. He doesn’t mention his role in a bankruptcy that cost farmers millions, from The Washington Post.

MORE BIG STORIES FROM THE TEAM

Many unemployment benefits are running out this week. Will Doran has answers to your questions about what that means.

Also from Will: North Carolina’s GOP is looking to curtail a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate who has made national news lately.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed three bipartisan bills aimed at criminal justice reform into law Thursday, Danielle Battaglia reports.





More from Danielle: State employees who are transgender can sue North Carolina for its banning of health care coverage of transition care and surgery.

Thirteen things schools wouldn’t be able to “promote” if the North Carolina legislature’s newly-passed critical race theory bill is signed into law (though it’s doubtful it will be), from Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan.

In a speech, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn said “bloodshed” would follow another “stolen” presidential election. Will Wright examines whether what he said is covered under the First Amendment.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

— Lucille Sherman, state government reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at lsherman@newsobserver.com.