NC students must be able to distinguish Christianity from culture, fact from fiction

Staff
·4 min read

Teach truth

I learned about slavery from American history professor Anne Scott (Duke University, 1960). As a white guy I felt “guilt, anguish.” As a religion major I felt worse learning how preachers used the Bible to justify slavery.

I would not have felt any such discomfort had the GOP’s new curriculum guidelines been in place. Instead, I would have graduated with a closed mind, forever incapable of distinguishing Christianity from culture or fact from fiction.

I encourage N.C. GOP lawmakers to entrust students with the truth and remember the biblical promise: “The truth will set you free.”

Zach Thomas, Charlotte

Teaching history

Regarding “‘Critical Race Theory’ bill asks North Carolina schools to lie,” (May 13 Opinion):

Contributing columnist Gene Nichols focused on a litany of injustices against Blacks, ignoring civil rights laws, affirmative action, and efforts to overcome the stain of slavery on a nation that was indeed founded on high principles.

No, our civil war did not eliminate racism, and racists will exist as long as humanity does, but in the U.S. Blacks have reached the pinnacles in every field, including politics, by their personal efforts and the federal role in leveling the playing field. We are still striving to improve.

Nobody is asking schools to lie. Teach kids history and tell them what they can aspire to, not to be ashamed of the country. Where are they going to find a better one?

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

CMS funding

Regarding “Mecklenburg county manager defends withholding CMS funds,” (May 12):

It’s very easy for Mecklenburg County leaders to blame Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the failing test scores and poor reading performance of many CMS students. Withholding funds is not the “carrot” county leaders think it is, as teachers, principals and other school employees are working as hard as they can to educate these youngsters. To find out what the problem is with educating these children, I suggest county leaders sign up as substitute teachers for a couple of weeks. This may give them the kind of insight needed to make a competent funding decision.

Fran Zywiec, Concord

Being fair

A May 12 Forum writer believes it’s “not fair” to ask a person who was earning $10 to accept $7.25. He says if employers would pay higher wages people would return to work. What’s unfair is for a business owner who has struggled to keep his business alive during the pandemic to pay higher wages even if it means those higher wages would be the last straw that closes his business permanently.

Tom Spencer, Waxhaw

Biden, Israel

Whenever Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is in trouble, he ignites the flames of Palestinian massacre. World leaders condemn, except the U.S.

If the Biden administration claims to stand for justice and human rights, it cannot be selective. It is sad to see U.S. officials mince words and apply moral equivalency while innocent people die, places of worship become targets of Israeli aggression, and hatred among Muslims grows. This is not good for our national interest.

Our partiality and blind support of Israel are the main hindrances on the road to a peaceful solution.

Naseem Khan, Leland

GOP extremes

The GOP officially died May 12, 2021 when House Republicans stripped Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership role. While I do not agree with Cheney or the late Sen. John McCain on a lot of issues, I would never question their feelings on country over party. The new GOP is now strictly courting the extreme.

Stephen Sissons, Charlotte

A COVID lifeboat?

When my friends express reluctance to get a COVID vaccine, I’m reminded of this old joke: A flood inundated a man’s house. As water rose, he fled to the roof where he prayed. A rescue boat came but he refused it saying “God will save me.” A second came. Again he said “God will save me.” Finally after the third boat came and he refused, he drowned. Upon entering heaven he asked “Why didn’t you save me?” to which God replied “I sent three boats.”

Perhaps the COVID vaccines are God’s lifeboats to humanity. Maybe everyone should get on board.

George Evanoff, Midland

Recommended Stories

  • Ellen DeGeneres says toxic workplace scandal was 'orchestrated' and 'I still don't understand it'

    Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022. DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person." Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic." DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation. In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" “I’m proud of the kind of show we do.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball guard Foster Loyer transferring to Davidson

    Former Clarkston star Foster Loyer is leaving Michigan State basketball and transferring to Davidson.

  • 5 Hair Colors That Don’t Do Thin Hair Any Favors—and 5 That Absolutely Do

    Spoiler alert: Less is more.

  • Massage therapist targeted Ohio State football players for sex, university says

    At least five Buckeyes said they "engaged in sexual activities" with the woman, OSU reports.

  • Missouri may pass bill that can help Jackson County prosecutor free Kevin Strickland

    The prosecutor announced she believes the Kansas City man is innocent in a 1978 triple homicide.

  • My children are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Your kids should get it, too | Opinion

    When facing a vicious infection, there is nothing as effective as a vaccine to protect yourself. We know this from both historic public-health victories, like the battle against polio, as well as modern ones, like the Hib and pneumococcal vaccines that have saved 1.45 million children’s lives since 2000.

  • Google will help deliver Elon Musk's Starlink internet service under a new deal

    SpaceX would build Starlink ground stations at Google's data centers and tap into the tech giant's cloud infrastructure.

  • Isla Fisher Has a Very Understandable Reason for Keeping Her Kids' Lives Private

    "All kids have the right to just be kids."

  • Jean Smart on her new comedy 'Hacks,' becoming the queen of HBO at 69: 'I was always a late bloomer'

    Jean Smart ("Designing Women") talks playing a standup comic in HBO Max comedy "Hacks," and how she became a Fruit Ninja champ in "Mare of Easttown."

  • Republicans have blocked a bid to allow voters standing in line to be given water

    The proposal came in response to a controversial voting rights bill signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in March.

  • House GOP ousts Liz Cheney from leadership post

    The Wyoming congresswoman faced backlash from fellow Republicans over her criticism of former President Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Teacher sparks fury for homework that says Floyd died of ‘drug overdose’

    The Saugerties High School teacher gave students two writing examples of a “thematic” statement to prepare for the standardized Regents exam. A high school teacher based in Saugerties, New York, gave students a writing assignment that said that George Floyd died from an overdose and heart attack rather than neck compressions and oxygen shortages. As a result, some parents in the school district have demanded accountability from the teacher and school leadership to implement an accurate, equitable, and racially conscious curriculum.

  • Two men are dead after a pair of shootings in Durham

    Durham Police are investing a fatal shooting on Dearborn Drive and another on Lane Street that each left a man dead.

  • Olivia Rodrigo says Taylor Swift told her in a letter to 'make your own luck in the world'

    Swift gave similar advice in her BRIT Awards speech: "If you're being met with resistance, that probably means that you're doing something new."

  • 3 women arrested after pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin witness, CA cops say

    A severed pig’s head was left at the former home of an expert witness at the trial of Derek Chauvin, police said.

  • Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

    These and thousands of other social media posts along with conservative websites and commentators this week misleadingly painted President Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos — who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline on Friday — but engineered it. In reality, a ransom-seeking cyberattack, not a Biden executive order or energy policy, triggered the shutdown that drove residents of states such as North Carolina to panic-buy so much gas that nearly 70% of service stations in the state remained without fuel on Thursday afternoon. Biden spoke about the hack Thursday as he sought to assuage fears around the supply crunch, reassuring the public that his administration had helped get the Colonial Pipeline back online Wednesday and that remaining outages at gas stations were a “temporary situation" that panic-buying would only exacerbate.

  • After ousting Liz Cheney, Republicans prove they're a bigger threat than 9/11 hijackers

    The Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is like throwing gasoline on a fire. It guarantees further violence.

  • Gayle King Weighs In on Prince Harry’s Claim That Royal Life Was Like ‘Living in a Zoo’

    ET also spoke with the 'CBS This Morning' host about 'The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special,' which airs May 14 on CBS.

  • Over 75 Asian, LGBTQ groups announce opposition to anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    More than 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations issued a statement Wednesday rejecting the anti-Asian hate crime bill that recently soared through the Senate.Why it matters: The groups say the bill will bolster law enforcement and further harm marginalized people. Their opposition reflects a fracture among Asian Americans as the community looks to address a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill, backed by prominent AAPI Congress members, including Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), aims to improve hate crime tracking and train police to better identify anti-Asian hate. Lawmakers have denied criticisms that the bill reinforces policing. The House is expected to take up the bill in mid-May and will likely send the legislation to President Biden, who has said he would sign it.What they're saying: In Wednesday's statement, published on writer Jenn Fang's blog, "Reappropriate," activists called the bill a contradiction of "Asian solidarity with Black, Brown, undocumented, trans, low-income, sex worker, and other marginalized communities whose liberation is bound together."The bill does not create "systemic change" and only increases "crime statistics collection," the organizations write. Relying on crime statistics does not actually prevent violence, they argue, pointing to the 2009 Matthew Shepard Act. The Matthew Shepard Act expanded federal hate crime categories to include sexual orientation and gender identity, but the statement notes that the U.S. continues to see high rates of deadly anti-trans violence. Bolstering law enforcement "ignores that police violence is also anti-Asian violence, which has disproportionately targeted Black and Brown Asians," they write.The statement cites the deaths of Christian Hall and Angelo Quinto, Asian Americans who were recently killed by police during mental health crises.The organizations called on members of Congress to oppose the legislation and instead shift resources from law enforcement to communities. Investing in non-carceral alternatives and removing police presence from neighborhoods are among their demands.The big picture: In 16 of the country's largest cities and counties, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 164% since this time last year, according to a recent study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Don't Sleep on Mitch McConnell as a Shame Pioneer

    Making it easy to vote, along with drawing fair district maps and getting the big, secret money out of politics, is not a Power Grab. Unless you represent the people who are currently hoarding the power.