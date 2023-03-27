NC substitute teacher had half-smoked blunt, marijuana, Twisted Tea in backpack

A substitute teacher packed Twisted Teas, marijuana and a half-smoked blunt in his backpack Monday. He was arrested before the day ended.

Police arrested Thobani Viki, 30, after Third Creek Middle School staff noticed a “very strong” marijuana odor coming from a classroom Monday, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Viki was employed through Educational Staffing Solutions, a company that helps school systems fill positions, the sheriff’s office said.

He is on probation for an earlier conviction for driving while intoxicated in Alamance County, according to the release. He now has a $10,000 bond after being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage on school property, sheriff’s office records show.

Sheriff Darren E. Campbell said the arrest was a “prime example of why having SROs at every school is so vital to the safety and security of our schools.”