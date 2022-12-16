NC Supreme Court issues ruling in dispute over removal of Confederate statue

The N.C. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday on a longstanding dispute over the 2019 decision by Winston-Salem officials to remove a more than century-old Confederate statute near the old Forsyth County courthouse.

The city removed the statue citing public safety concerns after it was vandalized on multiple occasions, beginning with protests that followed the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A pro-Confederate group, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, challenged the statue’s removal, arguing that it violated the group’s due process rights.

But city officials maintained they were the statue’s rightful owners, and that they had every right to remove the statue as concerns over protests and vandalism grew. In May 2019, a Forsyth County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the city, finding that the Confederate group had failed to show it had legal standing to challenge the statue’s removal, and dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that the group wouldn’t be able to refile its complaint in the same court again. The following year, a divided panel of N.C. Court of Appeals judges upheld the lower court’s ruling.

After hearing oral arguments in the case in August, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that United Daughters of the Confederacy had failed through multiple kinds of legal arguments to demonstrate standing in the case. At the same time, the high court said the trial court in Forsyth County shouldn’t have dismissed the case with prejudice.

Friday’s ruling was unanimous, although three of the court’s Republican justices, including Chief Justice Paul Newby, decided to write their own concurring opinion instead of signing onto the majority opinion, which was written by Justice Sam Ervin IV, a Democrat.

Due to the Supreme Court’s finding that the case shouldn’t have originally been dismissed with prejudice, the court said it was sending the case back to the trial court with instructions to dismiss it without prejudice.

On behalf of the majority, Ervin wrote that the trial court had “correctly concluded” that the Confederate group had failed to show infringement of a “legally enforceable right” that would be sufficient to establish the group’s standing to challenge the statue’s removal.

“We hold that the trial court did not err by dismissing the amended complaint for lack of standing,” the opinion states. “On the other hand, we further hold that the trial court erred by dismissing the amended complaint with, rather than without, prejudice.”

