NC Supreme Court issues Vance Monument stay order; city responds to request for appeal

ASHEVILLE - With a request for an appeal pending before the N.C. Supreme Court in the fight over a downtown confederate monument, the court issued a temporary stay on any further demolition of the Vance Monument on April 22 — further stalling an already lengthy process.

On May 2, the city submitted its response to an April 20 petition for discretionary review, which was filed by Edward Phillips, lawyer for the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops, which brought the challenge against the city.

The original petition attempts to take the issue to North Carolina's highest court but does not ensure the court will actually hear an appeal.

In its 11-page response, the city reiterates the arguments that have driven much of the case over the last year — that a 2015 donation agreement with the society did not obligate the city to maintain the Vance Monument in place.

Further, it states that the society's argument that the matter is "of significant public interest" is undermined by on ongoing case in the N.C. Supreme Court — United Daughters of the Confederacy v. City of Winston-Salem — which presents legal issues almost identical to those raised in the Vance Monument case.

City Attorney Brad Branham said the temporary stay issued by the Supreme Court was not unexpected, as it just "maintains the status quo." Branham and Phillips noted there is no specific time frame for the court's decision on whether or not to take up the appeal.

Even before the stay was issued, Branham indicated that the city would pause any efforts to complete the removal while the petition for discretionary review was pending.

"It is the City's opinion that claims being pursued by the historical preservation group who initiated the original lawsuit are without merit, and have been properly decided by both the Buncombe County Superior Court and the North Carolina Court of Appeals," Branham said in a May 3 emailed statement to the Citizen Times.

"We have, therefore, urged the Supreme Court to reject the request for additional review."

The deconstruction of Vance Monument continues on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - one year after the death of George Floyd.

An April 5 opinion from the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city, affirming a lower court judgment to dismiss the lawsuit and allowing removal of the monument, but this subsequent request for an appeal will delay any movement forward.

The case surrounds the 75-foot-tall granite Vance Monument, which stood in Pack Square Plaza in the heart of downtown Asheville since 1898, all but its base taken down as of June 2021 after Asheville City Council voted 6-1 March 23 to remove it.

The historical preservation group is seeking to stop and potentially reconstruct the monument to former Civil War-era Gov. Zebulon Vance.

Vance opposed rights for Black people, and his family enslaved people before the Civil War. As a U.S. congressman, Vance wrote denigrating things about Black people, saying their blood contained "a putrid stream of African barbarism."

While the city argues the pending Winston-Salem case is another reason to reject the request for an appeal, Phillips argued the opposite in a May 3 phone interview with the Citizen Times.

“What we’re saying is, put the brakes on, take our case, stop them from acting to destroy the Vance Monument, and then once you’re at a position where the court moves forward with the (United Daughters of the Confederacy) case, it will have an impact on this case," Phillips said.

The deconstruction of Vance Monument continues on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Project manager Dustin Clements estimates the project will be finished by the weekend.

“My client and its members actually donated money from their own pockets to restore the Vance Monument. If they don’t have standing to fight the issue in terms of the Monument Protection Act, then who does?”

The initial lawsuit, filed by the 26th North Carolina Troops in March 2021 as City Council voted to remove the monument, alleges a breach of contract between the two, after the group raised more than $138,000 in 2015 to restore the monument.

The Monument Protection Act is at the center of the Winston-Salem case and will clarify if the act applies to only state property or all public areas.

The Winston-Salem case reached the court nearly a year and a half before the Vance Monument case would, if the petition for discretionary review were to be granted.

