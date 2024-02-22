Will NC Supreme Court overturn ruling that orders transfer of money to public schools?

The North Carolina Supreme Court is weighing whether to reverse a 2022 decision that allows judges to order the transfer of hundreds of millions — and potentially billions — of dollars to fund public schools.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court’s former Democratic majority ruled that the courts can order state officials to transfer funds to try to provide students their constitutional right to a sound basic education.

During oral arguments Thursday, an attorney for Republican legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore asked the court’s current GOP majority to overturn that 2022 ruling.

“The court has recognized time and time again that if a decision is wrongly decided, if it conflicts with the constitution, if it conflicts with prior precedent .... then it should be overturned and corrected at the next possible moment,” said attorney Matthew Tilley. “This is the next possible.”

Will court overturn precedent?

But attorneys representing school districts, the State Board of Education and the state urged the justices to stand by the 2022 decision.

“It has been the rule of this court for over 100 years that the court will not disturb its prior holding in the same case, even if it would have overturned that holding on a properly presented petition for rehearing,” said attorney Melanie Dubis. “We do not have a properly presented petition for rehearing in this case.

“Nevertheless, that is what the defendant-intervenors are blatantly asking this court to do, to go back and overturn Leandro IV, which is binding precedent cited merely 14 months ago.”

That view was echoed Thursday at a rally held across the street from the court hearing and in statements from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s Democratic legislative delegation.

“Public school children are at the most important crossroads in our history,” Cooper said in a statement Thursday. “Will our Supreme Court be courageous enough to protect those children, or will it once again protect the power of the politicians who would rather give billions in tax breaks and private school vouchers for the wealthy?”

The court is expected to issue a ruling this year.

Amanda Bizune from Apex, center, cheers during a rally for education funding on the grounds of the N.C. State Capitol in Raleigh Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The rally happened as the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the long-running Leandro school funding case.

Leandro case is now 30 years old

This week’s court hearing is the latest chapter in the now 30-year-old Leandro school funding lawsuit that was initially filed in 1994 by low-wealth school districts to get more state funding.

Over the years, the state Supreme Court has ruled that the state constitution guarantees every child “an opportunity to receive a sound basic education” and that the state was failing to meet that obligation.

In November 2021, Superior Court Judge David Lee ordered the state treasurer, controller and budget director to transfer $1.75 billion to fund the second and third years of an 8-year plan developed by a consultant. The plan is meant to try to provide every student with high-quality teachers and principals.

The eight-year plan is estimated to cost at least $5.6 billion.

Just days before the 2022 midterm elections flipped the court from Democratic to Republican control, the Supreme Court upheld Lee’s order. The Democratic justices said that the courts had deferred long enough for the state to implement a plan to provide a sound basic education.

Can courts order statewide remedy?

Soon after taking control, the court’s GOP majority blocked enforcement of Lee’s order.

Lee has since passed away. In April, Superior Court Judge James Ammons issued an updated court order saying $677.8 million is still owed for the second and third years of the Leandro plan.

Berger and Moore are appealing both Ammons’ authority to issue his order as well as the constitutional authority of the court’s 2022 decision.

On Thursday, Tilley said that the courts didn’t have the authority in this case to issue a statewide remedy. Instead, he said a remedy would have only applied to Hoke County, which was one of the school districts in the lawsuit.

“The case is about whether the trial court, when presented only with district specific claims, had jurisdiction to issue sweeping statewide orders that required the comprehensive remedial plan,” Tilley said.

“A plan which dictates virtually every aspect of education and policy and funding not just for the districts that were plaintiffs but for all 115 school districts across the state, effectively removing those decisions from the political and democratic process.”

But Dubis said the GOP legislators didn’t follow court rules for seeking an appeal and that their “gamesmanship” could deprive students the right to a sound basic education. She pointed to the 480,049 students in grades three through eight who are not considered sufficiently proficient in reading.

“(That is) 480,049 children who will become the third generation of children since this lawsuit was filed to pass through our state’s school system without the benefit of relief if this court takes away from them the relief that it finally delivered them 14 months ago,” Dubis said.