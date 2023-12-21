NC Supreme Court schedules Leandro school funding case. Here’s when it will be heard.

The North Carolina Supreme Court will revisit in February whether the courts can order the state to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to public schools.

The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments on Feb. 22 at 10:45 a.m. in the long-running Leandro school funding case. The hearing comes after the court’s Republican majority agreed in October to hear the appeal filed by Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore that a trial judge lacked the jurisdiction to say the state owes schools $677.8 million.

The GOP legislative leaders want the trial judge’s order thrown out. The lawmakers also want tossed out the November 2022 decision by the high court’s former Democratic majority that the courts can order a money transfer to schools.

Supporters of last year’s Supreme Court decision say it needs to be upheld to provide schools with enough money to give students a sound, basic education.

In this file photo, members of the N.C. Supreme Court stand before a recess in May 2022. At the time, the court had a 4-3 Democratic majority but the changed with the November 2022 election. The court now has a 5-2 Republican majority, which agreed to rehear cases on voter ID and gerrymandering.

Nearly 30 years of litigation

The Leandro school funding lawsuit was initially filed in 1994 by low-wealth school districts to get more state funding.

Over the years, the state Supreme Court has ruled that the state constitution guarantees every child “an opportunity to receive a sound basic education” and that the state was failing to meet that obligation.

In November 2021, Superior Court Judge David Lee ordered the state treasurer, controller and budget director to transfer $1.75 billion to fund the next two years of a plan developed by a consultant. The plan is meant to try to provide every student with high-quality teachers and principals.

During the case, Berger and Moore argued that only lawmakers and not the courts have the state constitutional authority to spend state funds. GOP leaders have also argued that any court decision should be confined to Hoke County or the original plaintiffs.

GOP court majority blocks money transfer

Just days before the November 2022 midterm elections, the then-Democrat-controlled Supreme Court issued a decision backing Lee’s order requiring the state to transfer the money. But Republicans won two seats in last year’s elections to gain a 5-2 majority on the high court.

In March, the court’s new GOP majority reinstated an order from a panel of appeals court judges saying that Lee had exceeded his authority when he ordered the money transfer.

Lee has since passed away. In April, Superior Court Judge James Ammons issued an updated court order saying $677.8 million is still owed.

In September, Berger and Moore appealed Ammons’ authority to issue his order. The court’s 5-2 GOP majority granted the legislators’ request to hear the appeal.

GOP Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr., the son of Sen. Berger, accused the court’s former Democratic majority of rushing to reach a decision without addressing many issues.

“In sum, the Legislative-Intervenors argued various jurisdictional theories in their briefs and arguments to this Court that were left unresolved,” Berger Jr. wrote in the October order. “This court is dutybound to address any potential subject matter jurisdiction issues, even those that are not raised by the parties.”

But Democratic Associate Justice Anita Earls said the majority did resolve the jurisdiction issue last year.

“Beyond question, public education is an important issue that sparks strong beliefs,” Earls wrote in her October dissent. “And when this Court rapidly reverses course on that topic, it ‘calls into question its commitment to legal principle.’ It signals to North Carolinians ‘that their constitutional protections h[a]ng by a thread” — that ‘a new majority’ can ‘by dint of numbers alone expunge their rights.’”