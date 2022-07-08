NC suspect in high-speed chase reached 100 mph in SC before arrest, CMPD says

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has “minor scrapes” after being hit by a suspect’s car that was going around 100 mph during a high-speed chase into South Carolina Thursday afternoon, CMPD said.

The officer, who works in Steele Creek, was struck on Sharonbrook Drive, police said in a tweet at 4:32 p.m. The officer was not taken to a hospital, police said in their tweet.

The pursuit continued into South Carolina with the suspect driving at speeds of around 100 mph. More details to come from Public Affairs. #cmpd #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 8, 2022

The pursuit continued into South Carolina with the suspect continuing to drive at high speeds, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody near the 3000 block of Saluda Road in Rock Hill, CMPD said in a separate tweet at 4:37 p.m. Police did not identify the suspect or their vehicle.

CMPD also did not say what that person was suspected of doing before the high-speed chase began.

The suspect was taken into custody near the 3000 block of Saluda Road in Rock Hill, SC. #clt #cltnews #cmpd — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 8, 2022

And CMPD did not identify the injured officer. It is also unclear if the officer was inside a patrol vehicle he was struck.

CMPD officers hit on the job

Two CMPD officers had suffered minor injuries during two separate incidents on Thursday — including one of them being dragged by a vehicle, The Charlotte Observers previously reported.

One officer was injured after a driver failed to stop during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street, police said. A chase ensued but the driver was arrested.

The other officer got hurt while directing emergency traffic at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets, police said.

Lengthy car chase

And on Wednesday, CMPD officers were led on a nearly two-hour chase by a burglary suspect, 26-year-old Tyler Harding.

Harding is being charged with three felony counts of vehicle larceny, one count each of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death and flee/elude arrest with a vehicle, and second-degree burglary, police said.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Christa Harding, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

