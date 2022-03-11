NC can’t bar same-sex couples from domestic violence protection, state’s top court says

The state’s highest court ruled Friday that victims of domestic violence in same-sex relationships can obtain emergency restraining orders, nullifying a law that made North Carolina the only state in the nation that lacked such protections.

As written, the state law allows same-sex couples to seek domestic violence protection orders only if they’re married or divorced. The N.C. Supreme Court’s decision, though, upholds a 2020 appeals court ruling where judges declared that the measure violates the state constitution’s guarantee to equal protection under the law.

The high court’s ruling ends, once and for all, North Carolina’s status as the only state in the country that prevented victims of domestic violence in unmarried same-sex relationships from obtaining protective orders.

The case reached the N.C Supreme Court years after a breakup and domestic dispute between two women listed in court filings only by their initials. The plaintiff, known only as “M.E.”, appealed after a Wake County district court ruled she was ineligible for a domestic violence protection order because the couple had never been married.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Amily McCool, said in a statement Friday that the victory belonged to her client.

“She has courageously and tirelessly fought for almost 4 years to ensure not only that she has the protection she deserves, but that all victims in same-sex dating relationships in N.C. do as well,” McCool said. “I have been humbled and honored to advocate on her behalf with the ACLU of NC and others.”

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, who represented the unnamed defendant, have not responded to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon.

A number of high-profile LGBTQ advocacy organizations submitted friend-of-the-court briefs in the case, arguing the state law was unconstitutional.

So did Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who on Twitter Friday called the decision “an important win for equality” in North Carolina.

“It doesn’t matter who you are — every person in NC deserves to be treated equally under the law & be safe from their abusers,” Stein wrote in the tweet.

Justice Robin Hudson wrote the decision for the court’s Democratic majority. Conservative Justice Phil Berger Jr. authored the dissent, joined by Justice Tamara Barringer and Chief Justice Paul Newby.