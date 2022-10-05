NC teacher arrested for sending student sexually explicit photo, video, sheriff says

An Iredell County high school teacher was arrested and jailed this week after she was accused of sending a nude image and a sexually explicit video of herself to one of her former students, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

April Dawn Viney, 44, has taught English at West Iredell High since 2019, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools statement on Wednesday.

Viney formerly taught the student in her classroom, the sheriff said. Viney is accused of sending the image and video on Sept. 4, when the student was enrolled in an online high school, Campbell said.

The teacher was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity and jailed on $50,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Campbell said his office received a report on Sept. 22 about a West Iredell High teacher sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student.

A detective with the sheriff’s special victims unit interviewed numerous witnesses, processed cell phones and executed search warrants for Viney’s social media accounts, the sheriff said.

The Statesville resident was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case, according to the school system. She posted bail and is free pending further court action, school system officials said

Viney couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

From 2002 to 2007, Viney taught English at both South Iredell High and Lake Norman High, school system officials said.