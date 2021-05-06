NC teachers could stop paying $50 for a sub on personal days — if they give a reason

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

North Carolina teachers are a step closer to not having to pay for a substitute to cover their classes when they take a personal day.

Currently, teachers who use personal leave on days when classes are in session are charged $50 to help schools cover the cost of finding a substitute teacher. But the state House unanimously passed legislation on Thursday that waives the “required substitute deduction” for teachers if they provide a reason to their principal for taking personal leave.

“This bill creates an avenue for teachers to be able to utilize their personal leave benefit without being docked $50 a day from their pay,” Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, a Wilkes County Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor, said Thursday.

But if House Bill 362 becomes law, teachers who don’t provide a reason would be charged the full cost of hiring a substitute, which could be more than $100 a day. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The legislation addresses how North Carolina is one of the few states that requires teachers to help pay for the cost of hiring substitutes.

Teachers don’t have to pay for a sub when they use sick leave or vacation days, called annual leave. But they can’t use annual leave when classes are in session.

On days when students are in, teachers can use personal leave. But $50 per day is deducted from the teacher’s paycheck to help defray the cost for hiring a substitute teacher.

Teachers use sick day to avoid $50 fee

Elmore, a public school teacher, has said some teachers have been using sick days to avoid paying the sub fee. He said sick days shouldn’t be lost for non-health situations, such as attending a funeral or a child’s graduation or going to a closing of a house.

Under state law, it’s up to the principal to approve personal leave time. Approval of requests made within five days is discretionary.

But state law says the leave has to be automatically approved if the request is made at least five days in advance and a substitute teacher can be found.

The new legislation still allows those automatically approved requests. It also says teachers can’t be required to give a reason. But a reason will be needed if teachers don’t want to lose any pay.

Teachers who don’t give a reason could be charged the $80 that districts pay for subs who don’t have a teaching license. They could be charged $103 for the fee paid to substitute teachers who have a license.

Under the Dome

With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

Recommended Stories

  • Kindergarten teacher continues to teach virtually while getting chemotherapy for 2nd cancer battle

    When Kelly Klein, a kindergarten teacher in Minnesota, first battled stage 3 ovarian cancer five years ago, she had to take off about six months due to her aggressive treatments. Over the summer, when Klein, 54, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer again, she decided she would do whatever it takes to continue to be able to teach, a career she calls her passion. Klein has taught at Falcon Heights Elementary in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, for the past 32 years.

  • My school forced me into special education. Now, I am going to college.

    As college admissions officers struggled to understand my experience, I had to cross dream schools off my list.

  • Jill Biden Just Gave the 2021 National Teacher of the Year Winner an Incredible Surprise

    This is so sweet.

  • U.S. minority children lag whites in full-time classroom learning -education secretary

    A much lower percentage of Black, Hispanic and Asian secondary school students are enrolled in full-time, in-person learning in the United States than their white peers, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Thursday. "Even when offered in-person options, many Black, Hispanic, and Asian students, as well as multilingual learners and students with disabilities, are still learning fully remote," Cardona said in a statement. Authorities are monitoring the data closely and reaching out to states and school districts that are not offering full-time, in-person learning, Cardona said in an interview with MSNBC.

  • National Teacher of Year focuses on individual student needs

    The coronavirus pandemic forced students out of the classroom and starkly revealed how learning difficulties, distractions and challenging home dynamics can make it tough to adhere to a rigid curriculum. In a year with so much loss, a silver lining is that educators are embracing a flexible approach that meets students where they are, said Juliana Urtubey, the newly named 2021 National Teacher of the Year. “We, as teachers, are much more open to this self-paced learning, this flipped classroom, which has been an invitation for students who think and learn differently,” Urtubey said.

  • GOP Looks to Ban ‘Woke Philosophies’ Like Critical Race Theory in Texas Schools

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Mirroring moves by other red-state legislatures across the country, Texas Republicans are attempting to reach into classrooms and limit what public school students are taught about the nation’s historical subjugation of people of color. Two bills moving through the Texas Legislature would bar the teaching of critical […]

  • Pregnant woman: ‘I’m not giving up my baby’s name for my sister’s sake’

    One expecting mom believes that her future daughter should carry on a family name. The post Pregnant woman: ‘I’m not giving up my baby’s name for my sister’s sake’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • CDC chief says adolescents vaccinated against COVID can remove masks outdoors at camps

    Adolescents vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to remove face masks if they're outside at summer camps, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.Why it matters: Critics had called CDC guidance, issued last month, stating that everyone at summer camps should be masked unless eating, drinking or swimming "unfairly draconian."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: With the Food and Drug Administration preparing to authorize the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Walensky clarified the policy at a news conference Wednesday.What she's saying: "If we have authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds and they can get vaccinated before going to camp, that's what I would advocate for so that they can take their masks off outdoors," Walensky said. "What we're really trying to avoid in this camp guidance is what we saw in outbreaks in camps last summer."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Editorial: Who dropped the ball on extra school time for LAUSD? Just about everyone.

    Two unions didn't want to extend the school year after rough pandemic times, but it needed to be done. Neither the state nor the school board tried hard enough.

  • Sperm not impacted by Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; neuropsychiatric symptoms persist in COVID-19 survivors

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE does not damage sperm, according to a study by Israeli researchers. None of their sperm parameters - volume, concentration, or motility - had changed significantly after vaccination, the researchers reported Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • TikToker reveals mortifying college admissions voicemail flub: 'Thought I'd share my embarrassment'

    Here’s what happens when college admissions calls and gets your Kourtney Kardashian voicemail greeting appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'My heart breaks for our student': 4 people killed after small plane crashed into Mississippi home

    A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three others who were flying to a graduation ceremony.

  • 30-year-old man served as 'flower girl' in his friends' wedding. He says the role 'matched his energy.'

    The New Jersey man stole the show!

  • NC GOP lawmakers want to require schools to post online what they’re teaching

    Supporters say it will promote parental involvement. Critics say it’s designed to intimidate teachers from discussing some topics.

  • DeSantis ban on vaccine proof may send one company’s cruise ships out of Florida

    If Florida won’t allow Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for passengers and crew, the company’s CEO says it will take its ships elsewhere.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Direct Payments Worth $3,600 May be Headed Your Way Soon

    Hoping for a fourth stimulus check to help tide you over? Thousands of dollars in new stimulus money could be on the way instead.

  • With annual AP exams underway, some students feel ‘wildly unprepared’ because of the pandemic

    CHICAGO — Kyujin Derradji is well-versed in Advanced Placement exams, having taken one as a sophomore and three as a junior. Now a senior at Northside College Prep High School, Derradji, 17, of Humboldt Park, is slated to take four more exams in May. But this pandemic year is different. “My classes have divided up the learning materials too much to accommodate for remote learning,” Derradji ...

  • Jinger Duggar Recounts “Living in a Nightmare” During Josh Duggar’s Molestation Scandal

    Jinger Duggar revealed how her family grappled with her brother, Josh Duggar's, public molestation accusations in 2015. As she wrote in her new book, "I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded."

  • Jailed: Woman who repeatedly injected son with insulin to give him 'peaceful death'

    A woman who repeatedly injected her six-year-old son with insulin in a bid to give him a peaceful death was jailed five years on Wednesday (5 May).

  • Lawmakers seek COVID-19 money for opioid treatment

    A bipartisan trio of lawmakers is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for latitude to use some of the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for addressing the opioid crisis.Why it matters: The opioid crisis — America's other rampant public health emergency — appears to be getting even worse, likely exacerbated by the isolation and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and David Trone (D-Md.), along with Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia, are teaming up in the appeal.The three members represent areas heavily affected by opioid abuse.The details: The American Rescue Plan, the administration's brand name for the stimulus package, passed through Congress but will ultimately be implemented by Treasury.The department will have great latitude to define how the money can be used and how much flexibility local governments gain to spend it.In a letter being sent to Yellen on Thursday morning, Spanberger, Trone and McKinley ask for flexibility to use some of the money for treatment and recovery expenses. "One parent told the story of how her daughter was unable to go directly into a facility that she needed to go to because of COVID exposures, so that’s been a challenge that families face," Spanberger told Axios during an interview. Spanberger said that if the ruling does not clarify or allow for that maximum flexibility, she's prepared to introduce legislation making it clear the stimulus money can be used for addressing substance abuse. The congresswoman isn't concerned about the request being construed as a misappropriation of pandemic relief money because of the widespread scope of the opioid problem. "They may not join in the choir of why this is necessary, but they'll certainly be happy when the rest of us winnow the support," she said of possible critics. Be smart: As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the opioid crisis is likely to become a broader part of the national conversation again.Another bipartisan group of lawmakers that includes Spanberger and Reps. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) introduced bipartisan legislation this week to bolster the federal response to the opioid abuse crisis. ☎️ The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. It's also available for an online chat.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.