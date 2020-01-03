NC teen called in bomb threat at California Walmart — and tried others too, cops say

A Walmart in California had to evacuate in November when someone phoned in a bomb threat.

Police just traced the call to a teenager nearly 3,000 miles away.

Anderson Police Department identified the suspect in a Facebook post Thursday as a 14-year-old from Fayetteville, North Carolina. They did not release any identifying information because of the suspect’s age.

“It was determined during the investigation the caller had placed blocked phone calls to over 20 Walmart Stores located throughout the country,” police said in the post. “However, no other Walmart Store reported receiving a bomb threat at the times these calls were made.”

Walmart spokesperson Tara Aston could not confirm the nature of those calls but said the retail giant takes “all threats seriously and work(s) with law enforcement whenever they arise.”

According to a police Facebook post at the time of the incident, the Walmart in Anderson reported receiving a bomb threat via phone shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Police, firefighters and medical personnel were called in “to assess the situation” while California Highway Patrol closed roads in the area, the post said.

The Walmart and surrounding businesses were also evacuated before officers determined it was a hoax.

Store officials told investigators they lost $19,000 in sales and employee compensation because of the threat, police said.

Detectives investigated several leads before finding the 14-year-old, who provided a full confession, according to Friday’s post.

“The Anderson Police Department will be filing felony charges against the juvenile with the Shasta County D.A.’s Office,” the post states.