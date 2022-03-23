NC teen dies after being shot multiple times in a car on Interstate 85, police say

Police continued searching Wednesday for the assailant who fatally shot a 19-year-old who was traveling in a car on Interstate 85 in Gaston County on Tuesday.

Uriah Diondreus McCree, who public records show lived in Kings Mountain, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting at about 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-85 near exit 13, Edgewood Road. That’s about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

Someone fired shots into the car, WSOC reported.

Officers found McCree “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the news release.

I-85 South was closed until late Tuesday as police from several departments investigated the shooting.

A $1,000 Crimestoppers award is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Bessemer City police Detective J. L. Henderson at 704-629-2235 or Detective S.J. Brogdon at 704-866-3320. Information also can be left anonymously on the Crimestoppers tip line, 704-861-8000.