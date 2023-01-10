NC teen suspect in double murders due in court. Prosecutors could tell more details.

Prosecutors could provide more details in court Tuesday about how two teenagers were killed in September along a rural road in western Orange County.

Issiah Ross, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, just off an ATV trail on Buckhorn Road, south of Efland.

Ross has been held without bail since Oct. 14 and was initially charged as a juvenile, because of his age. A county grand jury indicted him in early November, moving his case to adult Superior Court. That move allowed authorities to release his name and a few other details about the case.

Ross could face life in prison if convicted. Suspects under 18 cannot get the death penalty in North Carolina, and Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jeff Nieman has said he will not seek the death penalty.

Ross briefly appeared in court in November. His attorney Jonathan Trapp has submitted motions asking a Superior Court judge to set a secured bail bond of $200,000 for Ross’s release. He is now being held in the Orange County jail.

Trapp also is asking the court to return a 2017 GMC Terrain that belongs to Ross’s mother, Marcy Cordero, and several items found inside, including Cordero’s Coach purse, paperwork, and Ross’s birth certificate and Social Security card.

The property was seized during an interview with Cordero at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21, according to documents. Investigators notified Ross’s attorney that unspecified evidence was found inside the vehicle.

Other documents in the case, including search warrants, have been sealed since Ross was identified as a suspect in the murders.

Teens murdered; Ross arrested

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said evidence shows the teens were shot between late Friday night, Sept. 16, and early morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. Woods’s family reported her missing later on Saturday. She was last seen at home around 11 p.m. Friday.

Clark’s family reported him missing to Mebane Police on Sunday morning, just a few hours before two men found the bodies just off the ATV trail in a grassy field.

Investigators have said Ross fled that Sunday to Delaware, where he previously lived. An FBI violent crimes task force, working with North Carolina law enforcement, apprehended him on Oct. 5 at the Leander Lakes apartments in Dover, Delaware.

Two women — Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Delaware, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Delaware — have been charged with felony hindering prosecution, FBI officials have said.

Woods was an Orange County resident who attended Cedar Ridge High School. Clark lived in Alamance County and attended Eastern Alamance High School, where Ross also was enrolled for six days at the start of this school year, district officials have said.

An online search showed both Clark and Ross had SoundCloud online music forum pages, where they posted their own songs and songs by others they admired. Clark’s Soundcloud page showed he followed Ross’s page; Ross’s Soundcloud page showed he had not followed him back.

Documents available last week in the Orange County Clerk of Court’s Office stated the prosecution “is not aware” of another defendant in the case or any statements that Ross made to law enforcement about the case. However, the prosecution does have physical evidence against Ross and a statement made by him to someone else, documents stated.

Ross has a previous criminal record, prosecutors said in the documents. Information about that record could be shared publicly during his trial, but because Ross was a juvenile until his birthday in December, his convictions while under the age of 18 are not public record.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper told reporters at a November news conference that the motive for the murders may never be clear. Few details have been released at this point in order to not jeopardize the case against Ross, she said.

