NC town to apologize for 1990 raid that penned in Black people for a mass drug search

Thirty-two years ago, local and state law enforcement, some wearing masks and carrying automatic weapons, swarmed a block of downtown Chapel Hill, forcing Black people to the ground for an illegal search.

On Wednesday, the town is expected to apologize for violating the public’s constitutional rights during “Operation Readi-Rock” and for the harm that the raid caused to Chapel Hill’s Black community.

Legal experts said then that the warrant used in the search was “unconstitutional.” Former Orange-Chatham District Attorney Carl Fox later dismissed the charges from the raid.

“It was outrageous,” he told The News & Observer in an interview Wednesday.

The planning for Operation Readi-Rock started at least a month before 45 officers with the Chapel Hill and Carrboro police departments, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation hit the 100 block of North Graham Street.

The area was the last remaining piece of the town’s historic Black business district, Midway. Today, it is home to the Midway Business Center — named for the former district — along with Beer Study, The Baxter Arcade and other small businesses.

On Nov. 16, 1990, officers sealed off the block around 9 p.m., using a blanket search warrant issued just two hours earlier to search every pedestrian, home, car and business. Some officers wore camouflage and black masks and carried automatic weapons with laser sights.

The warrant said police were looking for five people identified during drug trafficking surveillance. However, they searched between 60 and 100 people that night, many of whom later said that they thought the masked men, who did not identify themselves, were attacking or robbing them, the lawsuit said.

Some also reported being injured during the raid.

Witnesses said white people were allowed to leave the area, but Black people on Graham Street and in the Village Connection pool hall were ordered to lie face down on the ground or stand against a wall with their hands up, according to a subsequent lawsuit.

Story continues

Officers reported searching a house and the Village Connection that night, arresting 13 people on drug and weapon charges. They also seized a .25-caliber revolver, a pair of brass knuckles, between $700 and $2,000 in cash, and a large amount of crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, or “ice.”

Violated 4th Amendment

Chapel Hill Police Capt. Ralph Pendergraph, who became police chief in 2000, told the Greensboro News & Record after the raid that the warrant was written with help from the state Attorney General’s office.

However, legal experts said the warrant violated the Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, and the state constitution’s requirement that search warrants be issued for a specific person and based on probable cause that a crime was committed.

Although some argued there was a legal precedent, Fox said he never saw anything to support a warrant for everyone on a public street.

“Clearly, any and everybody can get addicted to drugs, and it’s a diverse population that’s involved in drugs ... so I thought that part alone was extremely discriminatory,” Fox told The N&O.

“But to indiscriminately get everybody down and handcuff them and zip-tie them and put them on the street like that, that was appalling. It wasn’t something that I could ever imagine happening in that situation, but obviously it did,” he said.

He didn’t remember much news coverage of the raid or any community discussion about it at the time, but a lawsuit was filed accusing officers of violating the rights of 38 people.

An Orange County Superior Court judge rejected the lawsuit before it went to trial, and it was appealed to the N.C. Court of Appeals. That court agreed there were constitutional issues and called for a full court hearing.

The town reached a settlement with the people named in the lawsuit, according to the resolution that will be considered Wednesday by the Chapel Hill Council. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.