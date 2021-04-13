NC town appeals after judge threatens officials with jail — again — over seized cash.

Michael Gordon
·5 min read

The legal fight over the police seizure of $17,000 in Mooresville took on a Whac-A-Mole quality this week with a judge again holding the town in contempt only to see town officials file another appeal to stop her.

On Monday — and for the second time this year — Iredell County District Judge Christine Underwood threatened town leaders and police with jail time for not returning Jermaine Sanders’ money.

The judge gave officials seven days to comply with her signed order or she would start putting people behind bars.

A court hearing, if necessary, would determine which town officials that would be. But Sanders’ attorney, Ashley Cannon of Statesville, said the most likely targets are police Chief Ron Campurciani and Town Manager Randy Hemann.

All that was put on hold Tuesday, when in response to Underwood’s latest contempt order, town officials announced they again planned to turn to the N.C. Court of Appeals “seeking immediate relief from this ruling.”

According to the town statement, Mooresville police “acted appropriately and in accordance with the law, and this will be established both in federal court and when the court of appeals reviews these proceedings.”

Whether that prediction is borne out by the state and federal courts remains to be seen. At the very least, the town’s decision to extend the fight over the money makes it increasingly likely that town taxpayers will spend far more in legal costs than police will ever receive from their November seizure.

If this all sounds familiar, it is. In February, a furious Underwood issued an identical contempt order demanding the return of Sanders’ money.

But then the town appealed and the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a claim for the cash in federal court. Meaning, that five months after a judge first ordered the recouping of Sanders’ money he still does not have it. After this week’s legal jousting, Sanders’ wait will be even longer.

Underwood’s most recent directive attempted to simplify things. First, she threw out the town’s appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals on procedural grounds then ordered the town to make good on its debt or else.

“The answer is easy. The punishment for civil contempt is incarceration (until the court order is complied with),” Underwood told the Observer during a phone interview Monday night.

“I haven’t had a civil contempt case where the defendant is a town. But because the law is pretty standard, it’s no different procedurally than your average, everyday deadbeat parent who doesn’t pay child support.”

Except, this case has been anything but routine from the start.

Feds escalate fight for seized money. ‘Law enforcement out of control,’ expert says.

Warrantless search outside motel

On Nov. 16, police say they found the money in Sanders’ rented pickup outside a Mooresville motel during a warrantless search. Police also say they discovered a small amount of marijuana buds. Sanders, a convicted felon from Connecticut who was visiting his daughter at the time, was charged with misdemeanor drug possession. His case is pending.

The money chase quickly became far more complicated. Cannon promptly filed a motion for the return of her client’s cash, and Iredell District Judge Deborah Brown, since retired, scheduled a hearing for Nov. 24.

The day before, however, a police detective sent a certified check for the entire amount — $16,761 — to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Police then showed up in court the next day to say they could not return Sanders’ money because they no longer had it.

Attorney David Smith, one of the country’s foremost legal critics of the controversial police practice of “civil asset forfeiture” described the Mooresville case as one of the most outrageous he’d come across.

“That’s disrespect of the court in the extreme ... This is law enforcement out of control,” he told the Observer earlier this month.

Underwood adopted a similar tone in February when she first found the town and police in contempt.

“I don’t know who to put in jail, but somebody needs to go,” the judge told the Observer at the time.

‘Furious’ NC judge threatens jail time unless town, cops return seized cash

Civil asset forfeiture was created to siphon off the resources of gangs, drug rings and other illicit enterprises. It allows police to seize, keep or sell any property they deem to have been involved in a crime. The amount of property and cash confiscated each year now runs into the billions.

But critics say individual residents too often are unfairly victimized by government seizures of cash, cars and homes, which law enforcement agencies can keep even in the absence of criminal charges or convictions.

If local police departments need more motivation to stop and search, federal law provides it. Cops can recoup up to 80 percent of the money they turn over to the feds, which Cannon says explains why Mooresville police were so quick to write a check to the Border Patrol in November.

Attorney: Legal fight ‘shocks the conscience’

In a 15-page filing last month in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte detailed Sanders’ lengthy criminal background and argued that his money is likely tied to illegal activity and thus is open to seizure.

In a federal filing on Tuesday, Sanders accused police of illegally taking his money and cited the Iredell County court orders as grounds for its return.

But as far as Underwood is concerned, that’s a different legal fight for a different court on a different day. In essence, she said, the feds can keep that money as long as Mooresville pays up.

On Tuesday, Cannon again expressed disbelief that five months after the first court order, her client is still waiting for his check.

“I just don’t understand all this time and effort over the money they seized or the small amount of marijuana they found when he wasn’t even there,” she said.

“It still sort of shocks the conscience that they would go to this extreme.”

Given Tuesday’s notice of another appeal, the town may only be getting started.

Recommended Stories

  • Former L.A. Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced to Seven Years After Leading Fake Raid For Half Ton of Marijuana

    Former deputy Marc Antrim orchestrated a fake raid for half a ton of marijuana and $600,000 in cash from a downtown L.A. warehouse in October 2018.

  • NRA Is Run as a Kingdom With LaPierre as King, Director Tells Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Wayne LaPierre runs the National Rifle Association as his personal kingdom, overriding checks and balances and making critical decisions about the gun group’s future without consulting or informing its board, a director who is also a Kansas judge testified Tuesday.Any efforts to challenge LaPierre’s decisions and empower the association’s 76-member governing board are “essentially nonexistent,” Phillip Journey, a family court judge in Wichita and member of the board, said at a bankruptcy trial.“It essentially operates as a kingdom rather than a corporation,” Journey said of the NRA. “Wayne’s kingdom.”LaPierre’s long tenure atop the association is under attack in a bankruptcy case filed in Dallas. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. “Cooter” Hale is holding a trial to decide whether to appoint a trustee to run the NRA while it’s in bankruptcy, or throw the case out, as the New York Attorney General has requested.Hale will also consider Journey’s request for a so-called examiner to look into allegations of financial impropriety leveled against LaPierre and other senior association officers. Journey testified that hundreds of NRA members have donated money to help with court costs.Journey rejoined the board of directors last year after being off the governing body for about 25 years, he said. He returned to an organization that he didn’t recognize he said.“All of the safety switches in corporate governance needed to be turned back on,” he said. “They were off.”LaPierre put the gun rights group into bankruptcy a few months after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the organization. LaPierre said in court last week that the bankruptcy was necessary to get a “fair legal playing field.”James’s lawsuit in New York seeks to dismantle the NRA and redistribute its $200 million worth of assets to other nonprofits. Should Hale dismiss the bankruptcy, James would have an easier time seizing those assets if she wins her lawsuit, which may not come to trial until next year, according to testimony.(Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is a donor to candidates and groups that support gun control, including Everytown for Gun Safety.)The case is National Rifle Association of America, 21-30085, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York to make $2.1B available for excluded workers, including undocumented immigrants. Here's how it works.

    New York is set to give payments to nearly 300,000 undocumented workers excluded from unemployment and other federal benefits during the pandemic.

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • Lincoln deserves our gratitude, not the label 'racist'

    As many try to brand Abraham Lincoln as a 'racist,' remember his great work and, though he was not perfect, stop trying to cancel him.

  • Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event

    The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta. The gathering was slated for Saturday but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions.

  • A California police department fired an officer who was a former Proud Boy. He says it's unfair and he never saw any 'kind of racism' while he was affiliated with them.

    "Such ideology, behavior and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

  • Top 10 Richest TikTok Influencers

    As the world becomes more digitally connected and social media continues to hold sway over younger generations, the power of influence itself has become a job that lucky and talented young people have...

  • Lucy Liu Said She's Already Instilling Body-Positive Values in Her Young Son

    Liu believes in having a "sense of openness with your body."

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • How Tom Brady inspired Jimmie Johnson

    Sports Pulse: Tom Brady is among the multiple things inspiring Jimmie Johnson to make a career change

  • Corporate America’s Siege on Democracy

    Democracy is indeed under siege in states such as Georgia and Texas, but these states’ new voting laws aren’t the biggest assailants. Rather, it’s stakeholder capitalism — the new dogma demanding that companies no longer simply make products, but also craft our society’s moral norms. Stakeholder capitalism is now in full bloom in the Peach State and beyond. Over 100 companies spoke out against Georgia’s new voting rules. This past weekend, dozens of CEOs gathered on Zoom to plot what Big Businesses should do next about voting laws under way in Texas and other states. A formal joint statement is expected soon from companies ranging from PayPal to PepsiCo to T. Rowe Price Group. “The legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards and does not promote the principles we have stood for in Georgia,” declared James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola. “Our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian added: “The final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” But why should Americans care about whether an election statute matches the values of a private airline company or a soft-drink manufacturer? Mr. Bastian didn’t say. Apparently he holds such truths to be self-evident. More surprising was Republican governor Brian Kemp’s implicit admission that Georgia’s legislative process grants these companies an unofficial veto power: “At no point did Delta share any opposition to . . . exactly what this bill does,” Kemp retorted. “Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company.” Evidently, it would be par for the course for Georgia’s lawmakers to seek Delta’s blessing before passing voting laws. Mr. Quincey’s response to criticism that Coca-Cola didn’t speak out fast enough was also instructive: “The reality is many things are done and achieved in private.” Comforting. Liberals are no longer just cheering as CEOs wade into politics. They’re demanding it — or else. In recent weeks, activists staged a “die-in” at Coca-Cola’s museum in Atlanta. Bishop Reginald Jackson, an influential Atlanta pastor, used a bullhorn on the street to call for a boycott of Coca-Cola. Protestors gathered at the Delta terminal in Atlanta airport and demanded that Mr. Bastian “kill the bill.” The co-founder of Black Voters Matter declared, “If you can’t get involved in the business of fighting for democracy, then we’re going to have to get involved in your business.” This recent reversal of progressive dogma on the role of corporations in politics is astounding. Al Gore once railed against lawmakers who are “now incapable of passing laws without permission from the corporate lobbies and other special interests that control their campaign finances.” Kamala Harris called on voters to “take a stand against corporate influence in politics.” Democrats used to abhor the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC because it permitted corporations to influence elections. Yet now they demand even more: Delta and Coca-Cola weren’t simply influencing one election, but the very laws governing how a state will conduct all elections in the future. Those who once argued that “corporations aren’t people” are now demanding that corporations act more like, well, people. This isn’t “Jim Crow on steroids,” as President Biden called it this month. It’s Citizens United on steroids. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball’s decision last week to move its All-Star Game away from Atlanta reveals the opposite problem: Partisan politics is now infecting private institutions that were previously apolitical. The existence of apolitical spaces is a necessary precondition for social solidarity in a divided polity like ours, providing arenas where all Americans can come together irrespective of their politics. MLB used to offer one of those rare sanctuaries. Fans were bound together by their love of baseball — whether black or white, Democrat or Republican. But that era is now long gone. The rise of platforms such as Parler and Gab marked the dawn of right-wing social media. Black Rifle Coffee Company and MyPillow signal the rise of a nascent right-wing economy. Is alt-baseball next? This may offer a good opportunity for right-wing entrepreneurs, but it is a searing indictment of the health of American democracy. Democracy loses twice: the loss of integrity in lawmaking because of corporate influence on one hand, and the loss of social solidarity through the disappearance of apolitical institutions on the other. Woke capitalism poisons democracy, politics poisons capitalism, and, in the end, we are left with neither. Playing politics through corporate boycotts is a rich man’s game: The more market power you wield, the more impact your boycott has. In classical capitalism, each dollar is like a vote. That’s usually a good thing when dollars vote in the market to decide which goods and services rise to the top. But the marketplace of ideas in a democracy is supposed to follow a different principle: one person, one vote. When we normalize using dollars to win battles over laws and ideas, we cede control over society’s values to those who control society’s dollars. Monetary force displaces public debate. That’s not democracy; it’s corporatocracy. Now similar pressure is being applied in Texas too, where companies such as American Airlines and Dell are copying the actions of Delta and Coca-Cola in Atlanta. Progressives say they oppose new state voting rules precisely because they care about preserving the integrity of a one person, one vote system. Yet their new playbook of co-opting corporations to do their political bidding violates that very ideal. Suppose the tables were turned and America’s largest corporations supported Georgia’s new law instead of opposing it: Liberals would instantly see the procedural problem, just as conservatives do now. Our democratic process is far from perfect, but the right answer is not to force democracy and capitalism to share the same bed. What we really need is effective social distancing — to prevent each from infecting the other. Without it, America will soon suffer the spread of this new political virus that even the best of science won’t be able to cure.

  • One ranking puts UCLA at No. 1 for next season after its Final Four run

    UCLA is No. 1 in the 2021-22 CBS Sports preseason top 25 basketball rankings, portending another fun season after an unexpected run to the Final Four.

  • Report: NFL Players Association recommends no voluntary workouts

    The NFL Players Association says the dangers of COVID are still too high at this time.

  • US-born aide to Ortega dies in Nicaragua

    Paul Oquist, a U.S.-born academic who became a close adviser to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and drew U.S. financial sanctions has died in the Central American nation of undisclosed causes, the president's office said on Tuesday. Oquist, who was born in 1943, had served in a variety of administrative positions under Ortega's Sandinista governments during the 1980s and again after he returned to power in 2007. Oquist most recently was a political adviser and in charge of the stalled, Chinese-financed project to build a canal across Nicaragua to rival the Panama Canal.

  • Walker Kessler turns down UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, says he’s transferring

    The freshman center announced where he’s going on Instagram.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to 60%, highest level ever

    Iran will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, a negotiator said Tuesday, pushing its program to higher levels than ever before though still remaining short of weapons-grade. The announcement marks a significant escalation after the sabotage that damaged centrifuges, suspected of having been carried out by Israel — and could inspire a further response from Israel amid a long-running shadow war between the nations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon and his country has twice preemptively bombed Mideast nations to stop their atomic programs.

  • Makeup lovers are boycotting Morphe as the brand stays silent on James Charles sexting allegations

    Morphe, which sells James Charles products, has been flooded with negative social-media comments about the YouTuber. The company has stayed silent.

  • EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?

    A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a weekend traffic stop accidentally drew her firearm instead of a stun gun, the city's police chief said Monday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer — later identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave — had made a mistake in firing her gun at 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who later died. Gannon said the officer's immediate distress showed her use of the gun was unintentional.

  • Reassessing the Carolina Panthers’ roster needs after acquiring Sam Darnold and A.J. Bouye

    Let's reassess what this team's roster needs are as we move towards the home stretch approaching the 2021 NFL draft.