Which NC towns make the best pizza among U.S. cities?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The debate for the best pizza in the United States is a never-ending one, but a recent study is trying to answer that very question.

This study by Pizzello.com seeks to uncover which towns and cities produce the best pizza in America. Study leaders said this was an in-depth analysis of average Google reviews from the 500 most populous cities in the nation. So which ones from North Carolina made the cut?

The state had seven cities ranked containing the best pizzerias in the country. Raleigh took the top North Carolina spot on the list, coming in at No. 18.

“Raleigh melds traditional pizza-making with a penchant for local flair, including Carolina-grown tomatoes and local cheeses, resulting in a pizza that’s both familiar and distinctively Raleigh,” an excerpt from the study said.

Gastonia, Wilmington and Winston-Salem were the only other North Carolina cities in the top 100, securing spots at No. 32, No. 44 and No. 92, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rock Hill (No. 106), High Point (No. 125) and Cary (No. 174) rounded out the rest of the Carolina towns in the top 200.

The top 10 pizza-making cities in the country were ranked as follows:

New York, New York Tulsa, Oklahoma Los Angeles, California Peoria, Arizona Jonesboro, Arkansas Fullerton, California Iowa City, Iowa Glendale, Arizona Albuquerque, New Mexico Denver, Colorado

