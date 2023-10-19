NC treasury sets up booth at state fair for ‘unclaimed cash’

North Carolina’s Treasury Department is making it easier than ever for people to get their hands on “unclaimed cash.”

The department told WTVD it will be setting up a booth in the Kerr Scott Building at the North Carolina State Fair.

“The process is simple. You don’t have to knock over bowling pins with a softball, toss a basketball through a hoop or pop balloons with a dart. Just stop by the UPD booth to meet the friendly staff members and they will assist you on-site to search for your name in our database and determine immediately whether you are owed money. Staff will provide you with additional details on how to file a claim for your funds,” Treasurer Dale R. Folwell said.

During the first five days of the fair, the booth generated 85 claims and helped residents receive more than $36,000 back.

“Unclaimed property” can include refunds, deposits, or uncashed paychecks, according to WTVD.

