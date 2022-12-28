NC trooper arrested while with prostitute, warrant says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a state trooper is facing charges after they arrested him with a prostitute.

Jeffrey Scott Salyer faces misdemeanor prostitution charges and one felony count of a crime against nature, a warrant shows.

Police arrested him on Dec. 23, records show. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Salyer resigned that same day.

He was a trooper with the agency since August 2019, highway patrol said.

No further information was released.

