NC Trooper, married dad of 2 dies after ‘courageous fight with cancer’

The video above is from an interview with Trooper Zach Martin in Dec. 2022

Master Trooper Zach Martin in a photo from Sharpsburg Police Department

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are mourning the death of a state trooper who fought a battle against cancer.

Master Trooper Zach Martin, 35, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol died after “a courageous fight with cancer,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Martin served as a deputy with Beaufort County for seven years before joining the highway patrol in 2018.

“We would like to extend our greatest sympathies to Zach’s family at this time,” Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds said. “Zach will always be a part of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Family.”

Martin died Saturday at ECU Health Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, with family by his side.

Trooper Zach Martin with his family in a photo from WNCT.

Martin leaves behind his wife Ginny, and their two sons, Greyson and Lawson, according to the Police Benevolent Foundation.

Martin was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He began his law enforcement career with the Belhaven Police Department.

Martin was diagnosed in December 2022 as having Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer that is similar to Lymphoma and bone cancer.

“Thoughts and prayers, we’ll take it from here brother. Sending condolences to Master Trooper Martin’s Family and North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” Sharpsburg Police Department wrote Saturday evening.

A procession was held late Saturday morning in Washington, North Carolina, to pay respects to Martin.

Funeral arrangements with Paul Funeral Home in Washington are incomplete.

