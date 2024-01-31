’Do NC voters have a right to fair elections?’ A new redistricting lawsuit says yes

A group of North Carolina voters sued the state and top Republican leaders on Wednesday over new electoral maps which they argue violate voters’ constitutional right to fair elections.

Unlike other recent challenges to Republican redistricting plans, which were filed in federal courts, this lawsuit hinges on a provision of the state Constitution that guarantees “frequent” and “free” elections.

The plaintiffs, who are represented by former state Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr, argue that this provision should be interpreted to mean that elections must be “fair” as well.

“It all comes down to this question: do North Carolina voters have a right to fair elections under our state constitution?“ Orr said in a press release on Wednesday. “If the answer to that question is ‘yes,’ then any time politicians of either party apportion voters to predetermine winners and losers, it’s a clear violation of North Carolinians’ state constitutional rights,” he said in a press release on Wednesday.

The plaintiffs say this is the first lawsuit in North Carolina history to make this particular legal argument as it relates to redistricting.

The suit challenges all of the new maps passed by Republicans late last year, including districts for Congress, the state House and the state Senate.