NC widens COVID vaccine eligibility again. Will there be enough around Charlotte?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Smoot, Alison Kuznitz
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All adults in Charlotte and around the state will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 7, according to the new timeline Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

And all essential workers not yet vaccinated can receive their first doses as soon as March 31. That group was first slated to qualify for vaccines on April 7.

“The vaccine is our path to recovery,” Cooper said. “It is the road to normalcy. As of now, this pandemic is not over yet.”

But in Mecklenburg County, health officials continue to grapple with a tight vaccine supply and a swelling waitlist, which has been exacerbated in part by non-county residents seeking vaccinations here.

County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week that Mecklenburg is at the top of a list of communities across North Carolina not receiving adequate vaccine doses. It’s unclear how many additional vaccines could be headed to Charlotte, though.

“We are starting to see higher amounts of vaccine come into the county, and I’m hoping that will have the needed impact on the percentage our population vaccinated,” Harris told county commissioners Tuesday.

North Carolina expects to get another shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next week. But it will get fewer vaccines in that shipment than expected, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday.

Cohen said she expects vaccination supply to increase — although state leaders are still asking federal partners for a “better forecast” on availability.

All North Carolina adults will be eligible for the vaccine three weeks earlier than expected, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
All North Carolina adults will be eligible for the vaccine three weeks earlier than expected, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

‘Eager to vaccinate’

Local health officials and hospital leaders have said eligibility does not equal availability — meaning Charlotte area providers will need to see an increase in vaccine supply before they are able to accommodate the increase in people looking for vaccine appointments.

Novant Health is “eager to vaccinate” and supports the state’s decision to make all N.C. adults eligible by the first week of April, spokeswoman Megan Rivers said in a statement.

“But, as we’ve said previously, eligibility does not equal availability,” Rivers said. “Although we still do not have the supply to meet current demand, our teams will continue to deliver shots into arms as quickly and equitably, as possible.”

A county spokeswoman did not respond to Observer questions about Mecklenburg’s capacity to accelerate distribution and begin vaccinating home-bound residents.

All essential workers eligible

The second phase of Group 4 covers all essential workers not yet immunized, including those who work in the chemical, commercial facilities, communications, construction, real estate, energy, financial services and public infrastructure sectors.

Both Cooper and Harris had previously said the state and county would be ready to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. Those timetables both changed with Cooper’s announcement Thursday.

More information on vaccination groups is available on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov.

And anyone age 16 and older is included in Group 5. But right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use on people aged 16 and 17, Cohen said Thursday.

Both the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are authorized for people age 18 and older.

Restrictions eased

The acceleration in the state’s vaccination timetable comes two days after Cooper announced he would ease some COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor’s latest executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Under that order, many businesses, including retail stores, museums and salons, will be able to reopen at full capacity.

And other businesses like restaurants, breweries and gyms will be able to open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

But Mecklenburg officials issued an advisory last week urging residents not to travel over spring break, warning lax behavior can heightened coronavirus exposure risk for the entire community.

The changes comes as North Carolinas sees more and more residents receiving their COVID-19 vaccines. Almost a third of the state’s adult population has received at least one injection of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cooper said.

Vaccine honor system

At the state and local level, officials are asking North Carolinians to follow the honor system regarding their eligibility for a vaccine. Residents do not need to provide personal or employer identification to get vaccinated.

“We’re seeing people try to get appointments when they’re not eligible, and people who are eligible having difficulty getting appointments,” Harris said. “We are continuing to ask people to go with the eligibility because we know those are the individuals who are most at risk and need to be vaccinated first.”

Harris has also said people on the county’s vaccine waitlist will be selected through a combination of highest coronavirus risk, and first come, first served.

People can register online at MeckNC.gov/covid-19 or call the hotline at 980-314-9400 (select option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish).

People who have scheduled multiple vaccination appointments should cancel duplicates as soon as possible, Harris said.

Eligible vaccine groups

Some counties in North Carolina have already begun offering vaccine appointments to everyone in Groups 1 through 5, including Craven, Greene, Cumberland and Rockingham counties. Mecklenburg County vaccination partner StarMed Healthcare said Thursday morning appointments at its Randolph County event is open to everyone over the age of 18.

North Carolinians who are pregnant or have certain medical conditions have been eligible within Group 4 since last week. The list includes:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)

  • Cancer

  • Chronic kidney disease

  • Cystic fibrosis

  • Diabetes Type 1 or 2

  • Heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

  • Overweight or obesity

  • Pregnancy

  • Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

  • Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

COVID trends

In Mecklenburg, after weeks of improving coronavirus metrics, key indicators — including the COVID-19 positivity rate and new daily caseload — have now started to stabilize or slightly rise, Harris told county commissioners this week.

Mecklenburg has logged more than 101,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Mecklenburg is reporting nearly 200 new cases each day, according to a seven-day average, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Even with stabilizing coronavirus trends, Mecklenburg is lagging behind the state in the percentage of residents vaccinated.

The health director has recently sounded the alarm about the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants that could also unravel hard-fought progress in mitigating spread. But the region still lacks genetic sequencing infrastructure to adequately screen for mutated strains from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

So far in North Carolina, there’s been 160 known cases of the UK variant, plus 26 cases of the South African variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

In South Carolina, there’s been 45 known cases of the UK variant and 50 cases of the South African variant. The Brazilian strain has not been detected in the Carolinas yet.

“We have variants already,” Cohen said. “It is likely that this virus will change more... We want to make sure everyone is getting vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

One shot at a time, this Charlotte pharmacist is chipping away at COVID’s racial divide

Vaccine info in Mecklenburg County: Schedule online at starmed.care or call Public Health at 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish. Visit Mecknc.gov/covid-19 to join the county’s waitlist or to apply for home-based vaccination. For other providers, find your spot via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ MySpot.NC.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds line up for first-come, first-serve COVID vaccine clinic

    In less than three hours, nearly 900 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were in the arms of residents from all over.

  • In first press conference, Biden sets new goal of 200 million vaccine doses in first 100 days

    President Biden on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine goal at his first press conference since taking office: 200 million shots administered within his first 100 days. Why it matters ... At the current 7-day average of about 2.5 million doses administered per day, the U.S. would reach 200 million shots in the days leading up to Biden's 100th day in office: April 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. easily surpassed Biden's original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which some criticized as insufficiently ambitious.The president is now significantly increasing expectations, with the U.S. having administered roughly 115 million doses through his first 64 days, according to Bloomberg.What they're saying: "I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world is going to come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at the outset of his first news conference, before taking questions.Between the lines: Since Biden took office, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine has been authorized for use by the FDA, providing a third option to a national stockpile that already included the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.With states having had several few months to work out kinks in their vaccine systems, the U.S. has reached record highs of over 3 million doses administeredBiden has ordered all states to make coronavirus vaccines to all adults by May 1, and dozens have already met that eligibility goal.Yes, but: The massive scale and complexity of the vaccine rollout could bring hurdles that slow the current pace of distribution, such as a drop in demand, logistical issues, or unforeseen supply problems.The big picture: The president is aiming for Americans to be able to gather safely in small groups by July 4. The Centers for Disease Control has said that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors — without masks — and still be safe. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden welcomes women's soccer players to White House to mark Equal Pay Day

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted an event at the White House with U.S. Women's National Team soccer players Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce to mark Equal Pay Day. Watch their remarks.

  • What’s the Smartest Way to Collect Digital Movies?

    There are lots of places to watch and buy digital movies, and it’s not always easy to decide which one is best. When video stores were a thing, we didn’t have dozens of them to choose from, nor did we have to worry about compatibility between the movie and the device for playing the movie. …

  • Miami Heat redefines VIP in Covid era: Vaccinated important people

    Some primo seats are being reserved for inoculated fans at Heat home games.

  • Making house calls for the COVID-19 vaccine

    Dr. Jen Ashton discusses states’ push to deliver vaccines to those who can’t travel.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Biden: U.S. will exit Afghanistan soon, but likely after May 1 deadline

    President Biden said on Thursday that it would be "hard" for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan, but he "can't picture" U.S. troops still being in the country next year.Why it matters: A deal struck by the Trump administration with the Taliban last year states that all U.S. forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1. But Biden said during Thursday's press conference that former President Trump's deal doesn't seem to be working, and "in terms of tactical reasons, it's hard to get those troops out."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "If we leave we're going to do so in a safe and orderly way," Biden said, before stating it was not a question of if but when and how.The big picture: The Taliban has generally stopped attacking U.S. and NATO troops since signing the deal, but that could change if the U.S. stays beyond the deadline.The Taliban agreed to ensure that Afghanistan could not become a base for terror groups like al-Qaeda after the U.S. departed and to enter peace talks with the Afghan government. Those peace talks have yielded little progress: The Taliban has not cut ties with al-Qaeda and the group continues to attack Afghan forces.On the one hand: The congressionally appointed Afghan Study Group warned in a recent report that a full U.S. withdrawal could lead to the “collapse of the Afghan state” and “renewed civil war."On the other: Like Trump, Biden has long argued that it's time for America's longest war to end.The state of play: Trump pulled the U.S. troop count down to 2,500 from around 13,000 in the months before leaving office. NATO allies have another 8,000 troops in the country.Biden said Secretary of State Tony Blinken had been speaking to NATO counterparts this week in Brussels about how to proceed.The U.S. is pushing both the Taliban and Afghan government to move toward some sort of political solution, and Biden appears to want to give that process some time to play out before withdrawing entirely.Yes, but: There are no signs of a breakthrough on the horizon, and Biden is signaling that he's not prepared to stay indefinitely. When asked whether U.S. troops might still be in the country next year, he said, "I can't picture that being the case."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Did QAnon Drive Chrissy Teigen from Twitter?

    The model has faced some recent backlash for tone-deaf tweets — but in her decade on the platform, she's mostly drawn ire from conspiracy theorists

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) upward share price momentum appears to be fading. In 2020, the biotech's stock skyrocketed by more than 430% due to investors' excitement over its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna started off this year on a positive note as well, with the stock tacking on over 75% more by early February.

  • Why NFL scouts are drooling over a little-known QB who only played one game last season

    Trey Lance only played one game for North Dakota State in 2020, but that hasn't stopped scouts from seeing the potential he has at the next level.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims, and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch felt 'emotionally and physically very vulnerable' after losing 21 pounds for new movie

    Benedict Cumberbatch lost the weight for "The Courier," in which he plays real-life spy Greville Wynne, who was locked in a Soviet prison for months.

  • 4 die in clashes set off by India's Modi visiting Bangladesh

    At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests Friday set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence. Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment. Local media reported that members of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which has a network of Islamic schools, attacked government structures, including a police station and a land office, at Hathazari area in Chattogram before police took action.

  • Kremlin dismisses call from Navalny's wife to free jailed critic for medical reasons

    The Kremlin said on Friday it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that an appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain had been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down. Yulia Navalnaya, his wife, called on Putin to free her husband so he could be treated by doctors he trusted.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • India calls Saudi advice on tapping stored oil 'undiplomatic'

    Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday described his Saudi counterpart's advice to reduce oil stores to tackle high crude prices as "undiplomatic". "Certainly India has its own strategy, when and how to use our own storage, and we are conscious about our interests," Pradhan said at Times Network's India Economic Conclave in the Indian capital. Pradhan has criticised OPEC and Saudi output cuts aimed at supporting prices and suggested India will have to look for energy alternatives to Gulf oil, its main source of crude.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted the conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says