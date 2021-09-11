NC woman accused of emailing bomb threats to several schools, sheriff says

A 26-year-old Monroe woman was arrested on bomb threat charges after several schools reported receiving threatening emails that “explosive devices” were on the grounds, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers charged Sarah Elizabeth Jones with three felony counts each of making a false report concerning a destructive device and cyberstalking and two counts of identity theft.

Tuesday night, school officials received an email from a bogus account that said explosive devices were at Sun Valley High School, Sun Valley Middle School and an elementary school outside of Union County, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Sheriff’s investigators and school officials searched the Union County schools on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday and found nothing, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, a school official at Prospect Elementary School in Monroe received a similar threatening email reporting explosive devices on the property. Again, a search yielded nothing, investigators said.

Sheriff’s detectives “quickly linked the source of the emails back to Jones and subsequently executed a search warrant at her Dellwood Drive residence, where several electronic devices were seized,” according to the sheriff’s office post.

Sheriff’s investigator haven’t said if they know why the emails were sent to the schools.