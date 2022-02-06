NC woman arrested, charged following shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say

A North Carolina woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Myrtle Beach, officials said.

Ciji Barnes, 28, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital following the shooting early Sunday morning in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway, the post stated.

Police learned that two vehicles were involved in the incident after an altercation at a hotel. Barnes was taken into custody shortly afterward and is being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.