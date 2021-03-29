NC woman dead, another critical after being struck by Jeep along Gulfport beach

Mary Perez
·1 min read

One person has died and another was airlifted to an Alabama hospital after both were struck by a Jeep near the beach in Gulfport, police said.

The collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, shortly after sunset.

Gulfport Police said the preliminary investigation shows the two people, both from North Carolina, were struck by a Jeep traveling west on East Beach Boulevard.

Marjorie Freeman, 77, died in the crash, according to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles. The second pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and airlifted to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.

The crash happened at Pratt Avenue, which is near the Courtyard by Marriot hotel. That area is about a mile from where Coast businessman Lee Brumfield was struck and killed Feb. 9 as he walked his dog around 6 a.m. at Beach Boulevarad and Cedar Drive.

No charges were filed in that incident.

Police say the investigation into Sunday’s crash is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

Recommended Stories

  • CHP investigates freeway shooting on I-5 in Sacramento

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. Caltrans says the roadway is closed just south of Arena Boulevard due to the incident. There is no estimated time of reopening. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno

    A fight between a man and woman ended in a stabbing in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

  • Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid

    A pageant contestant from Myanmar has used her moment in the spotlight to appeal for urgent international help for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people. Yangon University student Han Lay made the comments Saturday night at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok. As she was speaking news was coming out from across the border in Myanmar that at least 114 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.

  • College student dies after boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    Another student is missing.

  • Stolen Jeep crashed into Back of the Yards building

    Police said the 67-year-old driver of the Jeep left the keys in the vehicle.

  • Woman dies being struck by car while walking across freeway lanes in Stockton

    A woman died after she tried to cross the freeway and was struck by a car Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 5 and Downing Avenue around 7 a.m. See more above.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • ‘He’s never lacked confidence.’ How Martin Necas became the Hurricanes’ go-to player

    The flashy winger and 2017 first-round NHL pick has had a productive March to help fill the void left by Vincent Trocheck’s injury.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine passport' scheme for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a 'vaccine passport' to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Lil Nas X and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota got into a Twitter fight over his Satan-themed sneaker range made with human blood

    The rapper told Noem to "do ur job" instead of tweeting about his shoes. The fight exemplifies the culturally charged battles embraced by the GOP.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed on Monday after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, the canal authority said. "Admiral Osama Rabie, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), announces the resumption of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal after the Authority successfully rescues and floats the giant Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN," a statement from the SCA said. After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage had succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats.