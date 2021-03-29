NC woman dead, another critical after being struck by Jeep along Gulfport beach

One person has died and another was airlifted to an Alabama hospital after both were struck by a Jeep near the beach in Gulfport, police said.

The collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, shortly after sunset.

Gulfport Police said the preliminary investigation shows the two people, both from North Carolina, were struck by a Jeep traveling west on East Beach Boulevard.

Marjorie Freeman, 77, died in the crash, according to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles. The second pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and airlifted to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.

The crash happened at Pratt Avenue, which is near the Courtyard by Marriot hotel. That area is about a mile from where Coast businessman Lee Brumfield was struck and killed Feb. 9 as he walked his dog around 6 a.m. at Beach Boulevarad and Cedar Drive.

No charges were filed in that incident.

Police say the investigation into Sunday’s crash is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.