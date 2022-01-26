NC woman ‘flees’ after shooting her husband several times, sheriff says

Union County sheriff’s investigators were searching Wednesday for an Indian Trail woman they say shot her husband “numerous times.”

The victim was in stable condition after doctors rendered “emergency lifesaving medical efforts,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Investigators obtained warrants charging 50-year-old Lavonda Earley with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The Sheriff’s Office posted two pictures of Earley on Facebook in hopes someone will see her and call 911.

Earley’s husband was shot “in various parts of his body” about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 2000 block of Chandler Forest Court. Indian Trail is just southeast of Charlotte and Matthews.

Public records show the couple live in a home on that block.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the 56-year-old victim’s name

Investigators responded after a neighbor called 911 to report that the victim went to his home and told him he’d been shot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s detectives determined the man was shot “during a disturbance” at the couple’s home, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Earley’s whereabouts should call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704- 283-5600.

Anyone providing information that leads to Earley’s arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office said..