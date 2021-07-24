NC woman found dead in a car after ‘feverish’ police search with drone, helicopter

A 75-year-old woman whose disappearance prompted a 20-hour search by police with a drone and a helicopter was found dead in a vehicle on Saturday.

Concord police found no preliminary signs of trauma but are still investigating Catherine Richardson’s death, Capt. J.C. Tierney said in a media statement. She was found about a half-mile from her home.

Police and volunteer firefighters “feverishly” searched for Richardson since her family reported her missing from her home on Winborne Avenue Southwest at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, Tierney said.

Richardson had dementia, according to the police captain. She was found in the vehicle on Littleton Drive just after 9 a.m., Tierney said.

“The Concord Police Department would like to express their condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thank all who assisted in the search,” according to the police statement.