NC woman reported missing is 9 months pregnant, authorities say.

A North Carolina woman who is nine months pregnant has been reported missing, , and police this week asked the public for help finding her.

Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at 738 Forest Drive in Gastonia, according to a Gastonia Police Department news release.

That is where she lives, according to a public records search by The Charlotte Observer. The single-story brick ranch home is just south of East Garrison Boulevard and Lineberger Park.

Collins was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt, police said.

Police did not provide Collins’ age or say how long she has been missing.

Public records obtained by the Observer suggest Collins is 25.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately reply to The Charlotte Observer’s request on Tuesday for more details about Collins’ disappearance.

Police asked anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts to call Gastonia Police Department detectives at 704-854-6651. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

