NC woman saw lottery ticket that could make her a fortune. She’s glad she bought one.

A North Carolina woman saw a scratch-off ticket that offered the chance for $1 million, so she tried her luck on one and landed the big prize, N.C. lottery officials said Tuesday.

Kelly Wyatt of Statesville bought the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket at Fast Phil’s on Mocksville Highway in Statesville, according to a lottery news release.

She beat odds of 1 in 2.95 million, according to the lottery website.

Wyatt had the choice of taking the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. She chose the lump sum when she arrived to claim her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, officials said.

After taxes, she took home $426,069, according to the lottery.

Wyatt became the 25th winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker prize since the game debuted in March 2021, officials said.

Daniel Jenkins of Lincolnton won the top prize in the Jan. 5 second-chance drawing — the second of three drawings in the Millionaire Maker second-chance promotion, according to the lottery.