NCAA Reconsidering Guidelines

Indian unicorn fintech Slice is merging with North East Small Finance Bank, they said Wednesday after receiving the approval from the central bank, in an extremely rare feat that has eluded many tech giants, top financial startups and tycoons for decades. Slice — which earlier offered credit card–like cards and at peak issued over 400,000 cards in a month, more than any other fintech or bank — said the merger with the Guwahati-headquartered bank will allow the combined entity to better serve their shared mission and reach more consumers who currently lack access to basic banking services. The Reserve Bank of India clarified a range of guidelines last year that impacted scores of startups, including Slice, rival Uni, neobanks Jupiter and Fi, making sweeping changes that challenged how many firms issued cards.