Live NCAA Wrestling Championships updates: Spencer Lee loses, David Carr reach NCAA finals

TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships continue Friday night here at the BOK Center, with the semifinal round and bloodround matches.

The Iowa wrestling team entered Friday night in second place overall, with 48 points. Three wrestlers in the semifinals — Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Tony Cassioppi (285) — and three more in the bloodround — Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197). The Hawkeyes went 6-6 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 21-11.

Iowa State climbed into the top-10, currently in 9th with 28 team points. David Carr (165) made the semifinals and four others — Zach Redding (133), Casey Swiderski (141), Marcus Coleman (184), Sam Schuyler (285) — are in the bloodround. The Cyclones went 9-4 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 19-10.

Northern Iowa sits in a tie for 12th, with 22 points, after Parker Keckeisen (184) made the semifinals and both Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Austin Yant (165) reached the bloodround. The Panthers went 7-4 overall, bringing their overall tournament record to 15-10.

Penn State took a commanding lead in the team race, with 78 points thanks to 7 semifinalists and one more wrestler reaching the bloodround. The Hawkeyes lead a heated race for second, ahead of third-place Cornell (45.5) and fourth-place Nebraska (44). Michigan (39), Missouri (34), and Ohio State (31) sit 5th-6th-7th.

Here is Friday's schedule:

Session 3 : 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU

Session 4 : 7 p.m., CT, ESPN Semifinals (Mats 3-4), Consolations (Mats 1-2-5-6)



We will provide updates here all day, with results and a look at what's next, so check back often as the action unfolds.

A general view as wrestlers compete on eight mats during the third session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Friday, March 17, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

NCAA Wrestling Team Scores after Session 3

Penn State, 78 (7 wrestlers in the semifinals, 1 wrestling back) Iowa, 48 (3, 3) Cornell, 45.5 (3, 3) Nebraska, 44 (4, 1) Michigan, 39 (2, 3) Missouri, 34 (2, 4) Ohio State, 31 (1, 6) NC State, 29 (1, 3) Iowa State, 28 (1, 4) Arizona State, 27 (2, 2) Lehigh, 22.5 (1, 2) Northern Iowa, 22 (1, 2) Princeton, 22 (2, 0) Virginia Tech, 21 (1, 5) Air Force, 20 (1, 0) South Dakota State, 20 (1, 3)

125 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) won 14-4 over #8 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven)

Wrestlebacks : #26 Jack Wagner (North Carolina) lost by fall in 4:15 to #24 Nick Babin (Columbia) Wagner has been eliminated.



Session 4

Semifinals: #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) lost by fall in 6:59 to #4 Matt Ramos (Purdue)

Up Next

Consolation Semifinals: #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. TBD

Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall at 125 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

133 pounds

Session 3

Wrestlebacks : #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #16 Joe Heilmann (Rutgers)

Wrestlebacks : #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 11-3 over #29 Angelo Rini (Columbia)

Wrestlebacks : #23 Brody Teske (Iowa) lost 4-1 to #9 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh) Teske has been eliminated.



Round-of-16

#15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 7-4 over #7 Michael Colaiocco (Penn)

#14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 5-3 (SV) over #22 Cody Phippen (Air Force)

Session 4

Bloodround : #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) lost 7-1 to #5 Kai Orine (NC State) Biscoglia has been eliminated.

Bloodround : #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) lost 12-0 to #8 Aaron Nagao (Minnesota) Redding has been eliminated.



Iowa State's Zach Redding wrestles at 133 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

141 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 Real Woods (Iowa) won 9-0 over #8 Allan Hart (Missouri)

Wrestlebacks : #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won by fall in 6:48 over #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell)

Wrestlebacks: #14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #29 Jordan Titus (West Virginia)

Round-of-16

#24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won 10-5 over #18 Frankie Tal-Shahar (Northwestern)

#14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) lost 7-3 to #11 Clay Carlson (South Dakota State) Happel has been eliminated.



Session 4

Semifinals : #1 Real Woods (Iowa) won 11-1 over #4 Brock Hardy (Nebraska)

Bloodround : #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) lost by fall in 6:05 to #12 Parker Filius (Purdue) Swiderski has been eliminated.



Up Next

NCAA Finals: #1 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. #2 Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado)

Iowa's Real Woods reacts after his match at 141 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

149 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals ; #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 8-7 to #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)

Wrestlebacks : #16 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) lost 10-7 to #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly) Realbuto has been eliminated.

Wrestlebacks : #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 9-6 over #25 Caleb Tyus (SIUE)

Wrestlebacks : #5 Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) lost 3-2 to #11 Doug Zapf (Penn) Johnson has been eliminated.



Round-of-16

#10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 3-1 (SV) over #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly)

Session 4

Bloodround : #8 Max Murin (Iowa) won 3-2 #22 Chance Lamer (Michigan)

Bloodround: #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 6-2 over #20 Graham Rooks (Indiana)

Up Next

Consolation Quarterfinals: #8 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota)

Minnesota's Michael Blockhus runs of the mat after his match at 149 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

157 pounds

Session 3

Wrestlebacks : #25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) won by fall in 2:06 over #10 Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)

Wrestlebacks : #22 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa) lost 17-9 to #28 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State) Holschlag has been eliminated.

Wrestlebacks : #14 Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) lost by fall in 6:43 to #13 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern) Siebrecht has been eliminated.



Round-of-16

#25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) lost 10-1 to #32 Vinny Zerban (Northern Colorado) Kraisser has been eliminated.



165 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 David Carr (Iowa State) won 2-1 over #9 Shane Griffith (Stanford)

Wrestlebacks : #6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 6-3 over #28 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota)

Wrestlebacks: #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #31 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

Round-of-16

#6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) lost 5-2 to #4 Julian Ramirez (Cornell) Kennedy has been eliminated.

#17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-0 over #25 Bubba Wilson (Nebraska)

Session 4

Semifinals : #1 David Carr (Iowa State) won 6-5 over #5 Quincy Monday (Princeton)

Bloodround : #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) lost 10-2 to #3 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) Yant has been eliminated.



Up Next

NCAA Finals: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) vs. #2 Keegan O'Toole (Missouri)

Iowa State's David Carr, left, wrestles Northern Iowa's Austin Yant at 165 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

174 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) lost 2-0 to #3 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech)

Wrestlebacks: #13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) won 6-1 over #14 Ben Pasiuk (Army West Point)

Round-of-16

#13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) won 3-1 (SV) over #12 Aaron Olmos (Oregon State)

Session 4

Bloodround : #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) won 4-1 over #9 Edmond Ruth (Illinois)

Bloodround : #13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) lost 4-2 to #7 Peyton Mocco (Missouri) DeVos has been eliminated.



Up Next

Consolation Quarterfinals: #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. #7 Peyton Mocco (Missouri)

Iowa's Nelson Brands has his hand raised after scoring a decision against Ohio State's Ethan Smith at 174 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

184 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) won 3-2 over #9 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)

Quarterfinals : #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) lost 3-1 (SV) to #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)

Wrestlebacks : #12 Abe Assad (Iowa) lost 4-3 to #11 Gavin Kane (North Carolina) Assad has been eliminated.



Session 4

Semifinals : #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) vs. #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)

Bloodround: #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) won 4-2 over #8 Matt Finesilver (Michigan)

Up Next

Consolation Quarterfinals: #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) vs. #14 Will Feldkamp (Clarion)

Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, left, shakes hands with Iowa's Abe Assad after their match at 184 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

197 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) won 6-4 (SV) over #2 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly)

Wrestlebacks : #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won by fall in 1:59 over #20 Evan Bockman (Utah Valley)

Wrestlebacks: #13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) won 3-1 over #30 Andrew Davison (Northwestern)

Round-of-16

#14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won 9-3 over #6 Isaac Turmble (NC State)

#13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) lost 2-1 to #5 Michael Beard (Lehigh) Bastida has been eliminated.



Up Next

Semifinals : #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) vs. #3 Rocky Elam (Missouri)

Bloodround: #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #8 Silas Allred (Nebraska)

South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan talks with coaches while wrestling at 197 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

285 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) won 3-1 (SV) over #5 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)

Wrestlebacks : #13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #19 Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke)

Wrestlebacks: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 3-2 over #23 Jacob Bullock (Indiana)

Round-of-16

#13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) lost 2-1 to #12 Colton McKierman (SIUE) Gordon has been eliminated.

#8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 4-2 over #18 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma)

Up Next

Semifinals : #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #1 Mason Parris (Michigan)

Bloodround: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) vs. #11 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin)

Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, top, wrestles Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon at 285 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

